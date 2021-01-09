Port City Java in Greenville closed 'until further notice,' with long-term future unclear

GREENVILLE — Brooks Brothers wasn't the only store on downtown's Main Street to greet the new year with doors closed.

A half-block away, the Port City Java coffee shop in the Wells Fargo building remains shuttered since just before New Year's Day, with a sign on its doors indicating that a COVID-19 infection forced closure "until further notice."

The shop's future isn't certain.

With or without COVID infections, the nearly 2,000-square-foot space the Port City inhabits has been actively marketed for a replacement restaurant. If an offer is accepted, Port City has agreed to vacate the spot within 60 days, said Geoff Beans, a broker with NAI Earle Furman.

The Wilmington-based franchise, which returned to downtown Greenville in 2012, has at least a couple of years left on its current lease and has had the marketing agreement in place for at least a year with no indication of closing early, Beans said.

In addition to signs on its doors, Port City announced the temporary closure on its Facebook page. The closure was related to someone being present in the cafe between Dec. 20 and 29 who had been "in close contact" with a person who tested positive.

The notice said the entire staff would be tested and quarantined, and the cafe disinfected to Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

On Friday, the company told The Post and Courier "unfortunately we do not have any other updates at this time."

The closure, temporary or not, comes at a time when downtown businesses are but two months away from a full year of altered business models and a fight to survive now that the pandemic has reached its worst phase.

Up the street, the once-mighty Brooks Brothers upscale clothier closed its doors for good just before the new year after the company emerged from a summertime bankruptcy to reopen. The store was a signature tenant of the ONE building and upon its arrival seven years ago was touted to mark downtown Greenville's arrival as a true retail destination.

Across the street from Port City, the popular Dark Corner Distillery closed in October, citing COVID as its death knell. The distillery consolidated its production at its other location on Hilton Head Island and remains on liquor store shelves in the Upstate, according to its Facebook page.

The closure joined other Main Street businesses that shut their doors for good this year: J. Britt, Pink Azalea, Cocobella Boutique, The Chocolate Moose and Compadre's.