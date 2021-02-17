Poe Mill sale completed; TTI Floor Care invests $93M in Spartanburg: Upstate business notes

In the latest move to reclaim industrial blight close to downtown Greenville for commercial and residential development, a public agency charged with providing affordable housing to low-income residents in Greenville County has sold off the 11-acre former Poe Mill site to a Detroit-area firm.

The Greenville County Redevelopment Authority, led by John Castile, sold the three-parcel property that comprises the former Poe Mill to Contour Companies of Bloomfield, Mich., for $1 million on Jan. 27, 2021. The company's chief operating officer, David Dedvukaj, has said he plans to build 428 apartments on the site as well as 40,000 square feet of commercial space and a clubhouse.

Plans for the project, The Village at Poe Mill, call for leaving the old mill's two standing smokestacks in place.

The GCRA acquired Poe Mill in 2010 and helped acquire grants to clean up the partially polluted industrial site. A pair of fires largely destroyed the old mill in the early 2000s. In recent years, skaters claimed the mill's cement pad for an ad hoc skate park.

Poe Mill is not Dedvukaj's only project in Greenville. Construction is under way on American Spinning Mill, a 19.5-acre project just across the railroad tracks along Poe Mill's northern properly line. But for the tracks, the properties would be contiguous. Countour bought the still-standing American Spinning mill in April 2019 and plans to install 260 apartments there along with more than 400,000 square feet of adaptive re-use and commercial space on the property.

Since fall 2019, Contour has also bought two empty single-acre residential lots across A Street from Poe Mill. No plans have been announced yet for those properties.

All told, Contour has bought 32.5 acres in the Poe Mill/Sans Souci community just north of the Greenville city line since spring 2019. The properties cost a total of $10.3 million.

More rezoning requests

Greenville County Council will consider a number of rezoning requests in the upcoming months that were part of public hearings Feb. 15. Among them:

917 and 919 Fairview Road. After pulling plans last year, a developer has resubmitted a proposal to rezone 45 acres of land directly across from Landscapers Supply on Fairview Road in Simpsonville for a subdivision. The proposal received a negative reaction last year because the subdivision would have a single long entrance from Fairview Road. The engineer said she received approval from the fire chief in Simpsonville that plans could move ahead if the entrance was 25 feet wide.

The owners of Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at 75 Mall Connector Road across from the entrance to Fluor Daniel want to operate the hotel as one-room apartments. Phillip Cox, one of the owners, said the project is underwater and was losing money due to the pandemic and the loss of hospitality business but have been at capacity since they shifted to 28-day rental agreements. They plan to offer the 94 units as affordable housing apartments with rent starting at $900 per month, utilities included. “There’s a big need for affordable housing and we can provide that,” Cox said.

Portions of two properties totaling three-and-a-half acres along Old White Horse Road just north of Wynn Circle may be rezoned for a small business owner to open a training facility for dogs to compete in athletic events like Frisbee catching and dock jumping. If the plan moves ahead, the business would build an above-ground pool with a dock, a fenced training area and a building that would become the training facility. Carol Underwood said she trains dogs for national competitions and would seek to have dogs from across the country at her business. "I really want to bring something that really benefits the area and there is really nothing like this in Greenville or in the Upstate," Underwood said.

TTI Floor Care North America will add a distribution center in Spartanburg County. The company sells vacuums, carpet cleaners and equipment for floors and carpets. The new facility, at 578 Robinson Road in Greer, is expected to open this spring and will bring 134 new jobs and a $93 million investment, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

The United Way of Greenville County is asking the community to participate in a survey to help improve its marketing and communications. You can fill out the 10-minute survey here.

Need another local podcast? Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport has created 'Carolina Traveler,' which will feature community interviews, airport information and things to do in the Upstate. The first six episodes are available now. You can find them on whatever streaming service you use for podcasts, or by visiting gspairport.com/podcast.

