Poe Mill housing, commercial redevelopment plans get key approval from Greenville council

A proposal to redevelop Greenville County’s former Poe Mill site into a vast mixed-use, planned development received a key approval Tuesday night as Greenville County Council voted unanimously to rezone the former mill site to allow the project to move forward.

Contour, a Michigan-based developer, has an agreement to purchase the property from the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority and plans to build 428 apartments, 30,000 square feet of commercial space, two parking decks and a clubhouse with a common open space on three pieces of land totaling 11 acres.

The project would leave in place two iconic smokestacks, all that remains of the historic Poe Mill, which was demolished in 2003 following a pair of fires that destroyed much of the building. The mill was last in operation in 1977.

County Council also gave final approval to rezone a corner lot along Woodside Avenue and East Parker Road in the City View community to make way for a commercial building, the first significant new construction in City View in the last 50 years.

The site, owned by the Greenville Revitalization Corporation, will feature a 17,000 square foot commercial building that may include apartments on a second level. Nearby redevelopments of former mill sites, including Poe Mill and Woodside Mill, as well as The Lofts at the former Monaghan Mill, are expected to add 2,000 to 3,000 residents within a mile of the intersection and the new commercial space can add vital services to an area that currently lacks many basic services.

Council also approved rezoning of a strip of land along Bel Aire Drive and Easley Bridge Road to a flexible review zoning for a proposed small subdivision that would include 13 houses built as mountain cottages along Brushy Creek near Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown Hospital in the Sterling community in Greenville County.

Council also finalized rezoning for the following sites:

647 Congaree Road, to service zoning, which will allow East Coast Granite and Tile to move its business into the former Professional Party Rentals location. The service zoning allows the company to display its granite slabs outside.

5151 Pelham Road, to C-2 commercial to allow a liquor and wine store on an existing commercial strip that already features a Starbucks, Subway and golf retail shop.

2813 Wade Hampton Blvd., to C-2 commercial for a 0.57-acre site behind the Subway on Wade Hampton Boulevard for a proposed retail and office building.

Hu featured in Endeavor event

Elise Hu, host of the TED Talks Daily Podcast and a former WYFF reporter, will be featured in the next Collaborators and Cocktails networking event, hosted by Endeavor.

Hu is also a host-at-large for NPR's 'All Things Considered' and the former chief for NPR's Seoul, South Korea bureau.

Endeavor President Joe Erwin will interview Hu during the latest virtual event in the series on Jan. 28 from 5:30 until 6:45 p.m. The interview will be held via Zoom and is free to Endeavor members. Non-members can participate for $10 and should email endeavor@endeavorgreenville.com to reserve a spot.

"Elise is an entrepreneurial journalist and has had a remarkable career, covering stories all over the world and launching new platforms," Erwin said in a news release.

"We are both looking forward to a lively, fun, and in all likelihood, somewhat unpredictable, conversation."

Full disclosure, the Post and Courier Greenville offices are located at Endeavor.

Quick hits

United Way of Greenville County is conducting a drive to collect supplies to help the homeless. The drop-off event will be conducted at 105 Edinburgh Court in Greenville on Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to a release. The organization specifically requests the following items: new backpacks with dimensions not smaller than 18 inches by 12 inches by 7 inches; new blankets, preferably in neutral colors; new reusable water bottles, preferably with a flip top or durable straw. Individual items are accepted, but backpacks already containing blankets and water bottles are requested.

Patrick Reid was recently appointed as director of development for Greenville-based Bluewater Civil Design. Reid will serve "as a liaison between clients and project managers, enhancing the client experience and leading the company's strategic outreach," according to a news release. Bluewater is a civil engineering firm with projects primarily in the southeastern U.S. They have offices on Lowndes Hill Road in Greenville, on the east side of downtown.

The Woodlands at Furman, a senior care and assisted living community bordering the north side of the Furman University campus along Roe Ford Road, recently opened a 13,000 square foot community center. The facility features a wellness center, exercise equipment, a therapy room, a gym and a multipurpose room, among other amenities.

The rundown

7-figure home sales

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.