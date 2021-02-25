Planning Commission deadlocks as divide on growth in Greenville County deepens

A deadlocked Greenville County Planning Commission Feb. 24 highlighted a growing sense of frustration among some commissioners of worsening traffic countywide brought about by the speed of growth in the county and road conditions that are falling further behind.

It also highlighted a divide on the commission’s role in the development process as some questioned commissioners’ positions as “esoteric” and not backed by facts, while others said they needed to look out for existing residents, not the ones new projects would attract.

Commissioners took out their frustration on two developers who said they’d met all the requirements to build their projects. One couldn’t gain approval while a second won approval only after conditions were added to the project to win over the tiebreaking vote.

The votes signaled a further schism among the planning commission over how to incorporate Article 3.1 of the county’s land development regulations into its approval process. That section of the ordinance has spawned numerous lawsuits over dense subdivisions proposed on unzoned land. At the commission’s meeting Feb. 24, commissioners pointed to projects’ need to meet “existing infrastructure” and environmental measures before they could gain approval. Roads, some said, were too congested to meet the infrastructure requirement.

Two projects in particular met the wrath of some commissioners.

Roberts Farm

The first, a subdivision with 147 houses or townhomes along Mountain Creek Church Road in the Pebble Creek community in Taylors drew concern from some on the commission because existing two-lane State Highway 253 and Stallings Road in the immediate vicinity of the subdivision already suffer from heavy traffic. One intersection in particular at Mountain Creek Church Road and Highway 253 already has an “F” level of service and needs a traffic light, but the state Department of Transportation has no existing plan to add one.

With one commissioner absent, the remaining members twice voted 4-4 on the motion to approve. After about an hour-and-a-half of debate, Jay Martin, the engineer representing the developer, agreed to hold the project for 30 days for further review by the commission, though he said he felt the project was being held “hostage” since the project met all requirements for approval.

Roberts Farm, proposed by Frank Warlick of Red Clay Development, would have two entrances on Mountain Creek Church Road. Warlick would have widened about 750 feet of roadway to add a center median the length of the connector road.

Still, commission member Cindy Clark said overall traffic on those roads is too bad to add more to it until SCDOT installs a traffic light at Highway 253 and Mountain Creek Church Road.

More than 530 residents of the Pebble Creek area signed a petition that detailed concerns with the project, including traffic, flooding along a creek that divided the property from the Oaks subdivision and environmental impacts to water quality and wildlife.

Martin said the subdivision had fewer units than allowed and that Warlick would invest in adding sewer capacity for the area. He called the project infill development and said that the developer’s traffic study triggered the SCDOT to place the traffic light project on its action list.

He said it matched exactly to the requirements of a flexible review district, to which the land was rezoned last year.

County planning staff had recommended approval of the project, saying the subdivision would have only a minor impact on traffic and the stream wasn’t eroding badly.

Clark disagreed on both points. She said she drives those roads frequently and knows how badly traffic backs up during peak hours.

“This is a huge problem,” she said.

Commissioner Ellis Forest said the subdivision was exactly what the county looks for and needs.

“Home prices are going to skyrocket because people don’t have anywhere to live and industries are moving to our area,” he said. “We’re hammering roads. We do need better roads, but we also need homes for people because we’re going to price out people who are from this area from being able to live in this area.”

Commissioner Jon Bailey said the county has worked hard to attract industry and residents to the area. He said the commission needs to give some leeway to where all of those people are going to live, “or if we’re just going to turn them away at the gate?”

“For us to sit here and say this doesn’t need to be approved, I wonder how you’re going to approve anything if you don’t approve this application,” said Commissioner Frank Hammond, who formerly was a listed real estate agent for the land in question. “There’s not a single box this application doesn’t check.”

But those arguments didn’t sway Clark, commissioners Metz Looper and Mark Jones, or Chairman Steve Bichel, who all voted to deny approval.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Martin said denying a project that meets the county’s requirements opens the county up to legal liabilities. He said some on the commission knew that.

Jones then pointed back to Article 3.1.

“Today there needs to be a traffic light out there,” for him to approve the project, Jones said, citing the article’s “existing infrastructure” wording.

Forest said the county risks turning developers away who would have invested in the county’s infrastructure.

“You’re not going to get that improvement on that road if a developer’s not paying for it,” Forest said. “You’re not going to get the sewer improvement if a developer’s not paying for it. ... You’re not going to have another developer come forward and try to develop this property ever again with this current planning commission.”

Cottonwood Ridge

The commission deadlocked once again on a large 522-home subdivision proposed on busy Bessie Road in Piedmont. Again it was over concerns about traffic, and again the engineer and developer grew frustrated at commissioners who stood in their way.

“I’m just concerned about the sheer size of this project,” Clark said, citing traffic that would be added to Bessie Road from numerous developments already approved.

Residents spoke out about traffic on the road, also known as State Highway 86, and said some have to adjust their schedules to avoid peak traffic already.

Paul Harrison, an engineer with Bluewater Civil Design, said Mark III Properties, the developer, plans to leave 95 acres of land, mostly wetlands and floodplain, as open space with walking trails proposed.

He called it a destination neighborhood for Piedmont with $225,000-$250,000 homes.

“Piedmont is starving for something like this,” he said, since little new housing exists in the community.

After another 4-4 vote would’ve denied the subdivision, Forest asked, “Are we just denying every subdivision where we don’t like the traffic?”

“Can we have a show of hands of all the traffic engineers on the planning commission?” Hammond asked facetiously. “I don’t see any hands.”

The commission’s role is to look at safety, quality of life and how development impacts the whole community, not just whether a developer can check off every box in the land development regulations, Clark said.

John Beeson, owner and president of Mark III Properties, said he’d spent $100,000 to prepare plans and perform engineering and traffic studies for Cottonwood Ridge and that the plan complies with the county rules and SCDOT requirements, “and then the Planning Commission turns us down for no reason.”

“I don’t know what else we can do,” he said.

But this time, after an initial tie, Bichel added a condition for the developer to add a third entrance to the subdivision and switched his vote. It passed 5-3.

Beeson said he didn’t even know how he’d get a third entrance since nearby landowners didn’t want to sell.

Stuck in a pinch against an unbending commission and facing rejection, he said he’d do what he had to do.

“They’ll sell at some price.”