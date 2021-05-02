Planned Greenville West End entertainment district gets new name, expanded Fluor Field

GREENVILLE — Talk of the project to create an entertainment district outside Fluor Field has been ongoing for months, long enough that, even before fruition, the name "Jackson Way" rolled off the tongue.

But now that name is no more. Get used to calling it "District 356."

All along, even as Major League Baseball has refused to reinstate the legendary "Shoeless" Joe Jackson for eligibility in the Hall of Fame, Greenville has unofficially honored its hometown hero with a statue, a museum and branding throughout.

The District 356 name is an ode to Jackson's lifetime batting average and connects with .408 Jackson luxury apartment project across the street being developed by Charlotte-based Woodfield Investments. In his first season in the major leagues, Jackson's batting average was .408, a rookie record.

The name change comes as the Greenville Drive organization has submitted an application before the city's Design Review Board, with updated streetscape renderings of what the entertainment district would look like.

The application, filed by Drive owner Craig Brown, goes before the board on May 6.

The project involves converting Field Street, which bisects Fluor Field and .408 Jackson, into a one-way street that can easily be closed off for events using retractable bollards. The idea has been pitched as an ode to a similar concept at Boston's Fenway Park that once named Yawkey Way and since been renamed Jersey Way.

The Drive organization is an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, with its left field wall resembling a smaller version of Fenway's "Green Monster."

The District 356 transformation will partly use $2.55 million City Council approved in January, on the heels of $15 million in public funds used in a recently completed renovation of the city-owned Fluor Field.

The project will coincide with an expansion of the ballpark itself that will bring it closer to Field Street. The expansion is necessary, according to Brown's application, because of a new deal between the MLB and minor leagues.

In February, the MLB took over control of minor league baseball, in the process contracting some teams and promoting the Drive to a higher level of play. That more necessitates improvements to the team clubhouse and an additional hitting tunnel.

As part of those improvements, the ballpark's event space would move toward District 356.

Also, the city requested the construction of public restrooms to meet a pressing need for such facilities in the West End district. The Drive will maintain the restrooms, which will be available at all times.

The project first came before the city in December but was delayed after council members expressed concern that nearby Allen Temple AME Church and surrounding residents had not been consulted.

Meanwhile, Allen Temple is selling a piece of its land around the corner for a Charlotte-based developer, SunCap Property Group, to develop luxury apartments. That roughly 3-acre site at the corner of South Main and Markley streets currently is home to the West End Community Development Center. The $70 million project, which also will be before the Design Review Board on May 6, would bring 250 apartments, a six-story parking garage and retail space.

In an informal review of the project last month, the board generally expressed favor for its design, in contrast with the city planning department's concern that the building is too monolithic.

In its latest official application, SunCap said the project will incorporate design that provides more walkability.