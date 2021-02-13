Plan in works to save Legacy Pines Golf Club, despite 437-home proposal sent to county

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story indicated only the official proposal submitted to the county to build 437 homes on the property, which is up for approval as soon as Monday. After publication, additional information was obtained about an alternate, but not yet submitted, plan that would add a fewer homes and preserve the golf course.

One of the partners who run Legacy Pines Golf Club in Mauldin is buying the club from Greenville's Hejaz Shrine Club and has submitted plans with Greenville County to build a subdivision on the Ranch Road property.

But though plans submitted to the county show a 437-home subdivision on the golf course property, the golf club owners hope to save the golf course and make improvements while simultaneously building a custom-home subdivision surrounding the course.

The plan, while still under evaluation, looks promising and would allow the course to remain open while providing a return on the purchase price for its buyer, said Tommy Biershenk, who runs Legacy Pines along with Anthony Anders, an Easley developer and former race car driver who would lead the course redevelopment.

"We're working hard to make sure the golf course isn't going anywhere," Biershenk said.

Anders submitted a subdivision plan to Greenville County that may be approved as soon as Monday that shows 437 homes on the property, but that's not the developer's final goal, Biershenk said. Anders couldn't be reached for comment.

The team wants to get approval to build a subdivision on the site as part of a deal that's in place to purchase the property from the Hejaz Shrine Club. If approved and the closing on the golf course proceeds, Anders and Biershenk hope to keep the course and re-submit plans later for about 200 houses that would surround the course, Biershenk said.

Biershenk said he expected those custom homes would sell like "hotcakes" and would allow the club to attract new members.

The property is just more than a mile west of the interchange of Interstates 185 and 385.

The Greenville Shriners had considered selling the golf club in the rapidly developing area just outside the city limits of Mauldin since 2015. It instead leased the golf course to Anders and Biershenk, giving Anders the option to buy the land when the club decided to sell, said Sherwood Kaiser, a spokesman for the civic club.

After a fire in May 2020 destroyed the clubhouse, the Shriners’ 200 members decided to sell rather than rebuild, Kaiser said. The property is under contract with Anders, he said. The Shriners haven’t yet decided on a new location, he said.

The land is already zoned to allow a subdivision on the 203 acres. The plan was submitted to the county under the name Green Pine Estates, but the developers likely would choose a different name for the golf course subdivision, Biershenk said.

Nearby, Bonnie Brae Golf Club, which closed in 2019, is in the process of becoming a subdivision with 848 homes just up the road from Legacy Pines.

The city of Mauldin annexed the former Bonnie Brae course along Ashmore Bridge and Fork Shoals roads and the land is in the process of being cleared.

Just up the street on Ashmore Bridge Road, plans for another subdivision called Chestnut Ridge have also been filed. The planned subdivision would add 529 houses and 43 townhomes with entrances on Standing Springs Road and Quartz Circle, just off Ashmore Bridge Road. The city of Mauldin annexed part of the property in 2019 and the rest in late 2020.