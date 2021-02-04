Piedmont Natural Gas urged to build northern Greenville pipeline in existing right of way

Piedmont Natural Gas is still exploring whether it will build a new gas pipeline from Taylors to Travelers Rest, and Upstate representatives on the state’s Public Service Commission urged the utility to use right-of-way that already exists during a public meeting Thursday.

Environmental advocates questioned the need for Piedmont to expand its infrastructure at all even as its parent company, Duke Energy, is increasingly shifting its energy portfolio toward renewable sources of energy. Commissioners wondered aloud whether the state should consider more oversight of utilities' capital projects before they are allowed to go forward.

It marked the first public discussion by Piedmont Natural Gas of its plans and came only when the PSC asked to hear about the project seven months after the company filed notice that it wanted to build a roughly 10-mile addition to its high-pressure transmission gas lines through an environmentally-sensitive part of northern Greenville County.

Piedmont is not required to seek approval from the PSC to build the $38 million pipeline, nor for any of its other 15 capital projects planned over the last year. It is only required to file a notice with the commission of its plans.

Landowners found out about the pipeline plan in the fall of 2020 when about three dozen of them received mailed letters that Piedmont planned to survey their land as possible right of way for the pipeline.

Neighbors, with assistance from the environmental nonprofit Upstate Forever, banded together and fought the proposal citing its location near Beaverdam Creek in the upper Enoree watershed. They also cited its proximity to endangered plant species like the Bunched Arrowhead, which are only found in that part of northern Greenville and lower Henderson County in North Carolina.

Piedmont eventually said it wouldn’t use their land and would reconsider its options.

At the hybrid meeting Feb. 4, Neil Moser, Piedmont’s director of gas engineering and asset planning, said the company’s engineers are now exploring alternatives that are “most beneficial and least controversial” to the public and its customers.

In the original project scope, Piedmont planned to extend a line from Taylors and tie it in to another existing line near U.S. 25 in Travelers Rest. Moser said the tie-in point is variable so the route can change, including the possibility of sticking to SCDOT right of way where the utility can use existing easements.

Brian Weisker, Piedmont’s chief operating officer of natural gas, said using SCDOT right of way along U.S. 25 was a potential route high on the list the company is evaluating.

Piedmont said the line extension had been in its plans for years but came to the forefront due to growth in the city of Greenville that could weaken gas pressure for its more far-flung customers. It would also allow the company to service new customers in the northern part of the county, Moser said.

Shelley Robbins, Upstate Forever’s energy and state policy director, questioned Piedmont’s motives. She said homeowners in northern Greenville are trying to limit rapid growth new infrastructure would assist in bringing and that pipeline construction in the mountainous area would cause environmental damage.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The new pipeline may signal a shift by the utility away from its local public service roots and toward its corporate owner, Duke Energy, she said.

Piedmont filed plans for the pipeline project on July 7, 2020, two days after Duke Energy and its partner Dominion Energy abandoned plans to build the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline due to rising costs and uncertainty about the project’s economic viability.

In early August, Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good told investors in the company’s earnings call that it would seek to make up the $1.6 billion in losses from the ACP project in part by building out its Piedmont Natural Gas infrastructure through capital projects.

Piedmont would almost certainly be able to recoup the entire cost of the northern Greenville project from its customers under South Carolina law. That could also include the use of eminent domain if needed.

As utilities increasingly shift away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner renewable energy sources, Robbins said the pipeline may leave ratepayers to foot the bill for abandoned assets in the future.

South Carolina is seeing the impact that a “supermonopoly” utility can have on ratepayers. As parent company Duke Energy seeks to move away from fossil fuel reliance, its subsidiary is seeking to spend millions to expand its fossil fuel use, said Frank Holleman of Greenville, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Project.

“This is a project that nobody in the community asked for, to our knowledge literally no one,” Holleman said.

Moser said the utility does need the project to serve its existing customers but chose to reevaluate after outcry because it doesn’t want to be seen as “an unhearing, unlistening opponent.”

“These are people that we hope would be customers,” Moser said, noting that the company needs to put its existing customer needs first so it can ensure supply at peak times on the coldest days of the year.

Tom Ervin, a commissioner from Greenville, and Mike Caston, of Clemson, asked extensive questions throughout the hearing. Ervin warned Piedmont officials that they were treading on sensitive ground by seeking to build in some of the state’s most sensitive and beautiful natural areas.

He further warned that Piedmont was poking the bear when it deals with historically fiercely independent residents from The Dark Corner in northern Greenville.

“They’d better run it down a public right of way and hope that satisfies everybody because this is not the crowd to pick on,” Ervin said.