Photos: Aldi opens in Powdersville along expanding Highway 153 commercial corridor

The Aldi in Powdersville on Highway 153 opened Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

 By Ryan Gilchrest rgilchrest@postandcourier.com

The Aldi in Powdersville opened on Thursday morning. 

The opening was attended by three of the area's elected representatives state state Sen. Rich Cash, state Rep. West Cox and Anderson County Councilman Jimmy Davis. All three represent Powdersville.

Located at 3340 Highway 153, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. A line of about 20 shoppers was waiting outside the store before the opening. 

The store is Aldi's 16th in the Upstate and the fourth grocery within a half-mile of the busy intersection of highways 153 and 81.

