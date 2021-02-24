Pebble Creek residents, developer spar over subdivision's impact on traffic, flooding

Hundreds of Pebble Creek area residents want Greenville County to reject a developer’s plan to build a mix of 147 houses and townhomes, pointing to flooding and traffic concerns in an already congested area.

The developer, Frank Warlick of Red Clay Development, said he has poured $250,000 into the project already, worked to get the site rezoned to allow a subdivision and has approval for a plan to improve the area’s at-capacity sewer system.

Warlick hasn’t yet closed on the purchase of the land though and he is currently tangled in litigation filed late last year by three of the sellers who say he twice failed to close on the purchase. They also say Warlick filed his own notice of intent to sue as a way to stop them from selling to another buyer. Warlick said, after he worked to gain the sewer and zoning needed to build, he believes the landowners no longer want to sell to him because they have another offer.

Warlick said if he is able to secure all approvals to build, he plans to flip the property to a national homebuilder. He agreed to buy it for $2.52 million, according to a signed contract. It was recently appraised for $2.7 million. Warlick said he has an agreement to sell it for more than $8.5 million once the site is ready for construction.

But gaining approval could prove challenging. More than 530 nearby residents from The Oaks at Pebble Creek, which borders the planned subdivision, as well as the wider Pebble Creek area and residents along nearby State Park Road, have signed a petition opposing the project.

The Greenville County Planning Commission is set to discuss Warlick’s preliminary subdivision plan Feb. 24.

Residents’ chief concern is that the number of new residents would add to traffic woes along Stallings Road, Mountain Creek Church Road and State Park Road.

The developer’s own traffic study gave an "F" grade to the level of service for drivers trying to turn onto East Mountain Creek Church Road/State Park Road from West Mountain Creek Church Road where the main entrance to the planned subdivision is planned. The current average wait during rush hour of three minutes would increase to nearly four minutes with the added traffic.

A traffic light is needed there already, the developer’s report said, and though the new development would add 20 percent to the traffic count at the intersection, Warlick’s engineer didn’t recommend that the developer should add the traffic light.

Residents are also concerned about the impact further development would have on a creek that flows behind a number of homes along Oak Brook Way in The Oaks. The creek has flooded its banks twice in the last year after heavy rain and has eaten away at its banks, said Kristen Worden, president of the Oaks HOA in Pebble Creek.

She said the 25-foot required buffer between lots and the creek isn’t enough and that the creek would continue to erode that buffer in the coming years.

Worden said she is concerned about language in the subdivision plan that would put responsibility for the entire stormwater management system in the hands of an HOA rather than having outside oversight.

“There’s really no room for error here,” she said, since the existing homes would be lower than the new homes.

Warlick agreed that an HOA doesn’t have the technical expertise to manage a system like is being proposed. The stormwater system should be managed by a technical expert, not a homeowners association, he said.

He also agreed that turn lanes and a traffic light are needed in order to build, and that a hump on Mountain Creek Church Road would need to be leveled to improve sightlines. But it wasn’t up to him to authorize those requirements, he said. It would be incumbent on the county to add those contingencies to the subdivision plan’s approval, he said.

Worden said any improvements Warlick suggests need to be added as requirements, not suggestions.

“None of this is on paper,” she said.

Greenville County Councilman Steve Shaw, whose district includes the Pebble Creek area, said he also has concerns about the added traffic the subdivision would bring. He said he has listened to homeowners’ concerns but is also weighing the sellers’ rights to develop the land.

The effort among residents opposed to the subdivision’s current plan has grown rapidly in the last few months. When the land was rezoned last year from service district to a flexible review district just a handful of residents spoke against the change. In the past few weeks though, dozens every day have added their names to the list of those opposed.

Homeowners — led by Worden, engineer John Cook and northern Greenville resident Julie Turner — wrote a technical paper examining the ecological and traffic impacts of the project, which they submitted to the county.

In it, they cite the impact it would have on existing wildlife and birds, including the blue heron, the impact on water quality of the creek and the potential impact of the land itself, which some believe was part of the training ground for Camp Sevier during World War I. Jay Martin, Warlick’s engineer on the project, said last year the camp was located closer to Rutherford Road, nowhere near the site.

Those opposed say the subdivision doesn’t meet the county’s land development regulations, which say developments should have adequate infrastructure and transportation to support the project, and that it is incompatible with environmental conditions such as flooding and historic sites.

They want to see an archeological study done to determine the historic significance and they want any traffic improvements to be required before construction is allowed.

“We understand that there is a lot of growth in this area and that there needs to be adequate housing, so what we would like to see go in that site if it does need to be housing would be something that is a very minimum that the infrastructure could support and that would be more respectful to the surrounding communities," Worden said.