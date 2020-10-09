Peace Center gets CARES money for ventilation system designed to minimize coronavirus risk

The Peace Center plans to zap the coronavirus out of the air using a new system it will install in the coming month in an effort to prepare its theater spaces for a safe return of shows, possibly by the end of the year.

A needlepoint bipolar ionization system will be installed in the facility's 38 air handlers using $277,000 in federal CARES Act money the theater received from Greenville County, said Megan Riegel, executive director of The Peace Center. It could host smaller musical acts by December but first needed to make building improvements to create a safe event space, Riegel said.

The new system can be installed into the theater’s existing HVAC system and works by producing ions that capture gas and particles in the air, disrupt and neutralize them, and filter them from the air. Studies have shown the system removes a large percentage of coronavirus particles from rooms that have systems running.

Schools, churches, hospitals and businesses across the country have turned to the new ventilation system in recent months in an effort to create safer indoor spaces to gather. The Peace Center staff researched it for months and planned to install the system but, with little revenue from shows this year, applied to the county for a portion of its $91 million CARES Act allotment.

The county’s grant will cover the cost of the new system and other building improvements like touchless fixtures for restrooms. The funds will also cover the theater’s utility costs from March through the end of the year.

“We’re just trying to prep to make our facility more user-friendly in the age of COVID,” Riegel said. “We are thrilled with the county funding.”

Last month, The Peace Center hosted its first shows since March. It has brought in artists to its intimate Genevieve’s performance room for socially-distanced dinner shows with up to 100 guests. Audiences have been craving the experience after months with few in-person musical performances, Riegel said.

The main theater has been approved for shows with audiences up to 550 people wearing face coverings. However, no theatrical shows are touring and few musicians comfortable with performing to a live audience.

With Broadway announcing it would postpone all shows until June 2021, there’s a good chance the touring shows would also be affected, Riegel said. She remained confident the theater would be able to provide all of the shows on its schedule, though some dates may shift.

The theater is focusing on what it can do, testing what works and evaluating how it is received, she said.

“We want to be that place where people feel we’ve done everything possible to make it comfortable, to make them feel like, ‘okay, I can do this,’” she said.