Overlooked stories from 2020; pricey luxury home markets; more million-dollar home sales

It's easy enough to point out the top business stories of the year. But perhaps a few stories flew below your radar. In this, the final Upstate business notebook of 2020, here are three stories of impact that deserve a second dose of the spotlight.

From Nathaniel Cary in October: "Greenville County needs to add at least 10,000 affordable dwellings over the next decade while rehabilitating another 3,000 to begin closing the gap making some parts of the county unaffordable for a growing number of people. The findings are part of a study used to launch a partnership between the city of Greenville, Greenville County and numerous stakeholders. If the county doesn’t take action now, the amount of affordable housing needed will balloon to 20,000 units over the next decade, stifling growth as cash-strapped residents spend an even greater amount of their income on housing costs."

From Anna B. Mitchell in late October: "Chris Stone will step away at the end of December from leading Greenville’s tourism office, a position from which he directly influenced the city’s character and appeal to visitors for 24 years. During his tenure, Stone’s tourism budget grew from $50,000 to $4 million, money used to promote the city’s name and to push it onto multiple national lists of must-see places in America. The visitors’ bureau’s board chairman, Dave Edwards of GSP International Airport, said a new leader will ideally be installed by May 2021."

From Anna B. Mitchell in November: Clemson is launching a pilot program, “Engineering + Language,” that will allow students to graduate with the language and technical skills they need to thrive in an international manufacturing setting. Those designing the program know of nothing like it anywhere in the U.S. Many engineers around the world already have a leg up in this arena — able to speak at least two languages fluently if not more. Starting with German this year, the Clemson program aims to level students up on the linguistic side with upper-level technical German classes while also helping them thrive with an engineering degree."

For more stories of note, be sure to check out Post and Courier Greenville's look back at the year's news, to be published Thursday on our website.

The rundown

The South Carolina news you need to know:

Charleston is among the 10 priciest luxury housing markets in the U.S. According to The Post and Courier's Warren L. Wise, "the water-hugging Holy City ties with Dallas for the 10th priciest place in the nation to buy an upscale house, according to an analysis by My Affordable Luxury Magazine."

The effects of the pandemic have paused all sorts of projects, large and small. In Columbia, one of the delayed public works plans is the renovation of Finlay Park. The drop in hospitality tax revenue in 2020 is cited as the culprit.

Boeing is accelerating its plan to shift all 787 production to South Carolina, reports The Post and Courier's Emily Williams. The consolidation will begin in March rather than the previously cited mid-2021.

From The Post and Courier's David Wren: "A partnership with German chemical firm BASF has a Mount Pleasant company moving closer to the commercial release of a tabletop dishwasher that’s been at the top of consumer gadget wish lists since its prototype debuted nearly three years ago."

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Straight from the release

"Aspens Senior Living LLC, a nationwide developer of luxury independent living communities, announced the groundbreaking of The Aspens Verdae in the Verdae master-planned community in Greenville, South Carolina. Construction began in December 2020 on the property located at 720 Verdae Blvd. with completion planned for fall 2022." The plan is for 159 units occupied by residents 55 and up. More about Aspens here.

Lee & Associates Greenville has available up to 75,000 square feet "of class-A multi-tenant industrial space located at 74 Brookfield Oaks Drive in Greenville. The 11.05 acre development site is situated within Brookfield South Industrial Park right off Interstate 385, providing convenient interstate access and great visibility."

Real estate spotlight

The follow million-dollar homes sales closed recently in the Upstate:

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.