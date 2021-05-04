Old Grove Road rezoning rejected, sent back to square one by Greenville County Council

Greenville County Council voted 7-5 on May 4 to send a controversial rezoning request along Old Grove Road in west Greenville back to the starting line.

Council members said developer Phil Hughes could resubmit it as a flexible review district (FRD) to build a subdivision with more than 500 homes. Hughes Investments had asked for the vacant, wooded industrial site to be rezoned as “R-12” residential so his company could sell the land to Meritage Homes, a national homebuilder. Hughes said the late change by the council caught him by surprise.

Paul Luck, director of acquisitions for Meritage Homes, said they do not plan to change their request to an FRD, a special district that would give the council more power over the site design and layout of the project.

“They have kicked it back to staff under the pretense, I guess, that we would change our zoning request to FRD, which we will not do,” Luck said. “It’s not appropriate.”

Councilmen Lynn Ballard and Ennis Fant, who each represent one side of Old Grove Road, said their constituents opposed the project because it would lead to gentrification of the community by raising property taxes. Fant has said the site should be residential rather than industrial but he wanted more affordable homes than the ones Meritage would build. Fant also wanted sidewalks installed along Old Grove Road for residents and school children at Grove Elementary School.

Earlier in the day, Hughes submitted an updated site plan with a number of concessions.

Among those:

A 17-acre parcel would be split from the main site and set aside for a future affordable housing project of up to 100 homes.

Meritage, the contracted buyer, would donate $82,000 to Greenville County to use as it desired. That’s the cost of a sidewalk along Old Grove Road. Meritage also would build a crosswalk from its subdivision entrance to Grove Elementary.

Meritage would pay for $400,000 in road improvements along Old Grove Road.

Meritage would make a $200,000 donation to the county for programs such as homebuyer education and financial literacy for residents in the neighborhood.

Those concessions were made with the understanding that the residential zoning would pass, Hughes said.

That didn’t happen.

Fant said the new plan wasn’t a surprise to Hughes and that they talked about it days before the meeting. An FRD would give the county assurance that Hughes and the builder followed through on their concessions to the county.

“The FRD puts in writing everything that they’ve agreed to,” Fant said. “The whole point was 'we don’t believe you so basically we’re going to protect the taxpayers.' You can still have what you want. We agree with everything you want to do. This is just putting it in writing.”

During the meeting, Fant publicly thanked councilmen Stan Tzouvelekas and Steve Shaw, and Chairman Willis Meadows, for their work negotiating a solution to a rezoning that had become contentious. Tzouvelekas and Shaw, who each supported rezoning the site at the council's April 19 meeting, changed to support the new plan to send the request back to staff to start the process over as an FRD.

Tzouvelekas said the council agreed with each concession Meritage offered and an FRD would guarantee the site was developed as promised.

“The biggest takeaway for me tonight was that the voices of the people were still heard by local government,” Fant said.

Ball back in developer’s court

It is now up to Hughes whether he continues with the plan to seek a zoning that will allow residential use. He said he could keep it industrial, build a road through it to connect to Augusta Road and build speculative buildings on the site.

“They hate tractor trailers, they hate traffic, they don’t want trucks? We don’t either,” Hughes said. “But what are we going to do if they make us do industrial?”

Ballard, who wanted to vote down the project May 4 but supported sending it back to staff, said he was not part of the negotiations with the developer but he was fine with the revised plan Meritage submitted because of the affordable housing component and the agreement to put sidewalks along Old Grove Road. Ballard said didn’t know if the proposal was a serious offer. Council members didn’t see it until two hours before the meeting and did not have time to weigh the proposals, he said.

Shaw also said the plan was a last minute addition and the proposal to turn the site into an FRD was also a late change.

Ballard, Fant, Meadows, Shaw, Tzouvelekas, Mike Barnes and Xanthene Norris voted to send the rezoning back to staff. Joe Dill, Chris Harrison, Butch Kirven, Liz Seman and Dan Tripp voted against the motion to send the matter to staff.

Ethics commission clears Harrison vote

After residents and members of council called for Harrison to recuse himself from voting on the Old Grove Road rezoning due to potential conflicts of interest, Harrison said he didn’t see any financial benefit from voting on the project.

Harrison’s brokerage, NAI Earle Furman is the listing agent for hundreds of acres in the Augusta Grove Business Park near the rezoning site. Harrison is also part-owner of a site about two miles away that is being marketed as boat and RV storage but would likely be used for truck storage.

Harrison said he received an informal advisory opinion from the state ethics commission that “clearly states there is no conflict of interest and I was able to vote earlier this evening.”

“Just because there’s disagreement with a vote I have or my thoughts or my opinion on matters, there’s no reason for my integrity and behavior and character to be attacked,” Harrison said. “I just think it was inappropriate and I don’t think that’s how any of us deserve to be treated up here.”

Bruce Wilson, a community activist who grew up in west Greenville, said he had filed a complaint with the ethics commission about Harrison’s potential conflicts of interest.

In comments to council at the start of the meeting, Wilson referenced the complaint he filed. Tripp raised a point of order and told Wilson that he was breaking the law by talking publicly about the complaint. Meadows agreed and asked Wilson to refrain to talking about it.

Afterward, Wilson said he understood the complaint to have been settled by the ethics commission because he’d asked for a recusal, which was out of the ethics commission’s purview, and so it was a public record. He said he planned to file a new complaint.

Harrison shared the ethics commission staff’s opinion with The Post and Courier. In it, the staff said the storage facility on Augusta Road was too far removed from the site in question to be a conflict. The opinion, written by Ethics Commission General Counsel Courtney M. Laster, said that while Harrison is a compensated agent of NAI Earle Furman, which markets the nearby county industrial park, there isn’t a direct financial benefit to the company if the site is rezoned.

“At best, any interest belonging to the firm appears to be speculative in nature. Accordingly, it is the opinion of Commission staff that you are not required to recuse yourself from this vote.”