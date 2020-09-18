Nonprofits on the brink: One-third in Greenville County will be out of money by year's end

Nearly one in three nonprofit organizations in Greenville County will run out of money within three months without significant financial help, according to 66 local nonprofits who responded to a survey by The Riley Center for Livable Communities at the College of Charleston.

Two percent of those Greenville nonprofits said they were already out of money and more than half said their finances would hit zero within six months.

The survey was performed the first week of September as nonprofits see an unprecedented need for services due to the financial and health ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic and response. Though nonprofits were able to secure Paycheck Protection Program funds through the federal coronavirus relief package, nearly half of nonprofits in Greenville didn’t accept PPP funds. For those that did, the funds have run out.

At the same time, 29 percent of nonprofits said they hired more staff to meet the increased demand for services. That comes as businesses and individuals aren’t in a position to donate as much as usual and many nonprofits had to cancel or hold virtual fundraisers instead of the galas or golf tournaments that often make up a large percentage of annual donations.

That’s left nonprofits in a worrisome place. More than 60 percent of nonprofits in the county have seen a slight or significant decrease in funding, according to the survey.

“In order for these community institutions to serve our citizens, they have to have basic survival ability themselves,” said Madeleine McCee, President and CEO of Together SC, which commissioned the study along with the South Carolina Grantmakers Network, the United Way Association of South Carolina, the Greenville Partnership for Philanthropy, the Community Foundation of Greenville, and the NonProfit Alliance Greenville.

Greenville nonprofits said they need an average of $180,250 by the end of the year to stay afloat. At the same time, nonprofits who responded to the survey said they’re concerned about their long-term financial stability.

Statewide, of 209 organizations that said they need cash to survive through the end of the year , the combined total was about $61.4 million.

That’s triple the amount of funding currently earmarked for nonprofits in the state’s remaining share of CARES Act funds set to be decided by the General Assembly next week. Right now, the House version of the spending bill lists $20 million, while the Senate’s lists $25 million.

On the federal level, Sen. Tim Scott is leading efforts to increase individual tax deductions for donations and the continuation of the PPP program in a stimulus bill that would assist with operational costs, said Naomi Lett, President and CEO of the United Way Association of South Carolina.

No single source of funding is going to be enough, said Robert Kahle, associate director of The Riley Center at the College of Charleston. It’s going to take government, philanthropy, individuals and corporations to keep services flowing, he said.

“It’s really ‘all hands on deck’ time,” Kahle said. “The timing is now. These folks are right on the precipice.”

Katy Smith, staff facilitator for the Greenville Partnership for Philanthropy, urged people across the community to consider stepping up their donations if they're able. Some people and businesses have done well during the pandemic and could help make up for the inability of others who normally would give, she said.

But, she said, individual giving alone isn't enough.

"We really need coordinated effort between local and state government and those philanthropic institutions and the private sector," she said. "It can't be passive. It has to be very active."

This crisis won't pass in a month, she said. It will likely last through 2022 before there is a full recovery, she said. If community cultural, educational and service organizations are to survive until then, she said, they need help now.