Ned Sloan, who copiously sued governments into Constitutional compliance, dead at 91

Legend has it that a South Carolina politician or bureaucrat’s worst nightmare was to hear some version of these words: “Excuse me, Ned Sloan is holding for you on Line 2.”

It meant most likely you were being sued, or were soon going to be, and possibly over something you hoped no one would have ever set eyes on.

Stunting freedom of information. How construction contracts are awarded and regulations are applied. Whether the governor under the Constitution can serve in the military.

The longtime Greenville paving contractor who in his retirement years made it his mission to challenge how the government adheres to its own laws in conducting the public’s business will no longer keep a watchful eye.

This week, Edward D. "Ned" Sloan Jr. died at age 91 at his home after a brief illness, his longtime attorney, Jim Carpenter, told The Post and Courier.

Gadfly. Watchdog. Instigator.

Sloan is responsible for “well over a hundred” lawsuits over the course of the better part of two decades. He lost … a lot. He won … a lot.

In all, Carpenter said, Sloan probably spent “a couple million” from the time he began suing in earnest in 1996 up until the most recent legal challenge to Clemson University’s appointments of lifetime trustees.

“He’s basically unique,” Carpenter said in an interview, periodically catching himself speaking in the present tense. “There’s nobody else who does this. He spent his own money to make public officials and entities to follow the Constitution. A lot of guys will sit around and gripe about it, but he put his money down and did something about it.”

Sloan — a husband, father and grandfather — was a bit of an enigma. He was hard of hearing. It was well-known he liked to communicate via fax.

In his own words, Sloan wasn't particularly introspective about what drove him. He plainly said he liked suing the government. He certainly didn't care what criticism came his way.

"I have been labeled a gadfly, and I'm not sure what that means, but it's probably accurate," Sloan said in a 2004 profile in Columbia's Free Times. "I'm interested in a lot of things, and one of them is that the government obey the laws."

***

Sloan was a 1950 graduate of The Citadel and a veteran of the U.S. Army, which allowed him to travel the world before he took over his father's long-established business, Sloan Construction Co.

That's where he made a fortune that gave him the resources to sue virtually at will.

"I had nothing but admiration for him," said Jay Bender, a longtime South Carolina attorney who has made his name in the fight for the public's right to freedom of information. "He put his money where his mouth was. He brought public bodies into compliance with the law.

Sloan's crusade began in earnest in 1985 when he retired from the family business and took on ownership of various ventures, including investment properties, a rock quarry and shrimp farm.

In a 1997 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sloan described an ongoing battle with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control over cleanup of toxic waste from a quarry that he owned.

Sloan referred to the health agency and its regulators as a "fascist organization" and said he got "visceral pleasure" out of litigation.

It was but the beginning of his holy war that held little quarter and targeted organizations across the spectrum, including the state Legislature, the governor's office, DHEC, Department of Transportation, Greenville County, the city of Greenville and other localities, and even the taxpayer-funded group that raised the sunken Confederate submarine the Hunley.

In 2005, with lawsuits abounding, Sloan created the South Carolina Public Interest Foundation, a nonpartisan group that institutionalized Sloan's mission of holding governments in strict compliance to the Constitution and their laws.

Sloan stepped down from the foundation in 2017.

The earliest fights happened when Sloan took aim at Greenville County and how elected leaders spent discretionary funds. The public record shows his first lawsuit against the county on the subject filed in 1996.

The battle over what was deemed on both sides as a "slush fund" stretched for more than a decade. At issue was how council members spent $270,000 set aside each year for discretionary purposes. Sloan won because the full council didn't properly vote on the money. But he didn't stop. He pressed on to challenge that the money shouldn't have been legal in the first place.

But it was the issue of how governments award contracts for services that ignited Sloan's doggedness, Carpenter said.

At the same as the slush fund actions, Sloan sued Greenville County over its bid process. He believed the best method was a sealed, competitive process that prevented the backroom negotiations that threatened to stick taxpayers with a higher bill than necessary.

Sloan knew all too well the process because he was once a contractor who gamed the system, Carpenter said. At one point, he said, a jury acquitted Sloan in such dealings, but Sloan knew that he was guilty.

“He knew because he had seen the underbelly of bidding corruption techniques," Carpenter said. "He knew what went on because he and other contractors did it. There’s an art form to bidding, but there’s collusion only limited by the imagination of the colluders.”

From there, the retired businessman graduated to a statewide government watchdog.

***

It wasn't personal, or even necessarily political.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

Greenville attorney Nick Nicholson, who has been on the other side of many of Sloan's lawsuits against Greenville County government. From Nicholson's perspective, Sloan viewed the process like a hobby.

"Obviously, he was very passionate about his projects and cases he brought," Nicholson said. "I found him to always be a gentleman. He was an interesting guy."

Sloan routinely said he didn't care about the political outcome, only the Constitution and the government following its own rules.

But he did get satisfaction from his wins.

And he kept trophies.

When a judge would award attorneys fees, Sloan would have a color photocopy made of each check and hang it on his office wall. By the end, Carpenter said, Sloan had some forty copies hung "ceiling to floor."

Early on, Sloan funded the litigation himself, and he found much of his battle was the fight to prove he had standing in a case as a taxpayer. Eventually, the issue of standing became a given, and he increasingly won attorneys fees.

That laid the foundation for other government watchdog groups, who didn't have to fight for standing because of the precedent set by Sloan's cases, said John Crangle, a longtime government watchdog based in Columbia who was the director of South Carolina Common Cause and now is government relations director of the SC Progressive Network.

Crangle joined Sloan's Public Interest Foundation this year in a lawsuit against state Attorney General Alan Wilson over a plan to award $75 million in legal fees to two Columbia law firms over work to secure a $600 million settlement payment from the federal government over the storage of plutonium.

Crangle said he last talked to Sloan three weeks ago. The conversations could be lengthy. The first 45 minutes might be Sloan asking questions.

"He was a question box," Crangle said. "He'd call me up and ask me one question after another."

Sloan read the South Carolina and U.S. constitutions in their entirety and looked for what he saw as violations of it in every dealing. Over time, anonymous tipsters would bring ideas to him to pursue.

"I don't know the law that well, but I've learned a lot since I started suing," Sloan said in 2004. "I decided that talking to a politician about anything is a waste of time. The only thing that gets their attention is to sue them."

When former Gov. Mark Sanford was slow on his promise to sue the General Assembly over so-called "bobtail" legislation, which combines unrelated bills into one package, Sloan did it himself.

Months before Sloan had sued Sanford over his service as a member of the Air Force Reserve. The crux of the case was that the 1868 Constitutional convention made it so that a state official couldn't be in military service of the federal government.

The hearing was broadcast live on South Carolina public television.

The case was one of Bender's favorites that Sloan filed. The fear during Reconstruction was that a Northern member of the federal armed forces could also hold dual office as a state governor, he said.

The case made it to the Supreme Court, which ruled against Sloan, saying that as governor Sanford was intrinsically the head of the state's standing militia.

The ruling was wrong, Bender said. Or as Sloan said, "the Constitution lost."

***

In Sloan, Bender said advocates for adherence to the state's Freedom of Information Act found an ally. As the resources for legacy media to bring FOIA litigation has dwindled, Sloan filled a void.

One of the most-prominent FOIA cases was when Sloan sued the Friends of the Hunley, a nonprofit organization working to preserve the Confederate submarine that had been raised from Charleston Harbor.

Sloan submitted a freedom of information request to the group and asked for documents related to its legal relationship with the state-run Hunley Commission.

Friends of the Hunley at first said it didn't have to provide the information. During litigation, the group agreed to release the records, but Sloan didn't stop. He pushed for payment of attorneys fees and won, which Bender said sent a message to government officials that there would be a price to pay for violating FOIA law.

“That was a great message to public bodies all over the state who had a practice of ignoring FOI requests that, when push came to shove, they couldn't later give up the documents with no consequences," Bender said.

Sloan's last legal battle is in progress.

The Public Interest Foundation will continue the work Sloan started, Carpenter said, but the lawsuit against Clemson University over its lifetime appointment of some trustees was one Sloan brought himself.

Seven of the board's 13 trustees are appointed on a lifetime basis, which Sloan's suit argues is a violation of the Constitution.

A motion by the university to dismiss the case was scheduled this week.

The hearing was delayed upon news of his death.

The work will continue, Carpenter said.

Still, there will be something missed in knowing that Ned Sloan could be watching.

"We heard the anecdotal stories: 'You better not do that. Ned Sloan will sue you," Carpenter said. "That had a beneficial impact."