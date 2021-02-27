Multi-million dollar proposals for Fountain Inn mill site could be 'transformational'

Several developers have proposed multi-million dollar projects for the former site of Fountain Inn's Woodside Mill that City Administrator Shawn Bell said could be "transformational" for the town astride the border of Greenville and Laurens counties.

The city began accepting bids for the project last month and received four proposals by the deadline at noon Friday. Three of those laid out separate plans that called for a more than $40 million project on the property, including expansive residential, commercial and recreational developments.

"I would say my mouth dropped when I looked at a few of those. I was kind of blown away," Bell said. "This is the type of project that I think will really propel Fountain Inn into the future."

The property, which sits near the intersection of Fairview Street and Diamond Tip Boulevard, is made up of four separate tracts, three of which are owned by the city and one which is privately owned. Bell said the city will review each proposal and work closely with the private land owner and the interested developers to determine how best to handle the transaction going forward.

City Council will likely have its first vote to select a proposal in April or May.

The addition of the homes, retail and amenities on the edge of the city's downtown could energize Fountain Inn's economy and bolster local businesses, Bell said. The inclusion of features in many of the plans that are open to the entire community and enhance the nearby Woodside Park have the potential to make the proposals more appealing to residents who may be ambivalent about such an extensive project.

"It's just really exciting for Fountain Inn," Bell said. "The timing was right for this project, and for when we put the RFP out, and there's so much interest from the development community in Fountain Inn right now that we got such great proposals."

Here's a look at the four projects proposed for the former textile mill site:

Blackstock Development

This Greenville-based development company, in partnership with PSi Design and the Boardman Group, has proposed a more than $40 million mixed use project that would combine 11,000-square-feet of commercial space with rental apartments and single family houses.

In total, the development would include 138 new homes — 100 apartments and 38 houses. The apartments would be split into three buildings, each of which would be two to three stories with walkout basements.

In the proposal, Blackstock Development said the design of the larger buildings would be heavily influenced by the appearance of southern textile mills, with redbrick facades, open spaces and large windows. It pointed to the American Tobacco redevelopment in Durham, N.C., as an example of the proposed style for the project.

The commercial area would include retail space, restaurants, small office space and outdoor public patios.

A pool, bathrooms and cabana area would be included in the development, as well as the construction of sidewalks and connections to the planned Woodside Connector Trail.

Gray Cliff Capital

The roughly $43 million proposal submitted by Greenville-based Gray Cliff Capital would entail a diverse mix of residential properties with large-scale apartments, including affordable housing and market rate units, a handful of townhomes and single family houses. In all, there would be more than 260 new homes built.

There would also be 8,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 2,000 square feet of office space.

Gray Cliff would also fold expansive public amenities into the project, including a pocket park, a dog park, an amphitheater, a food truck court, trails and connections to Woodside Park.

The 130 market rate apartments would be split into two buildings, which would house the commercial space on the ground floor. They would emulate the "trendy mill style," that has become popular in repurposing projects, with 9-foot ceilings, exposed brick and private balconies in each apartment.

There would be 116 affordable housing units in four buildings. They would be available to individuals and families at 60 percent or less of the median area income.

The seven added town homes would act as a buffer between the new and existing communities and 13 two-story homes would be added as an expansion to the existing neighborhood grid.

While Gray Cliff would be the lead developer, Jordon Development Company, Southern Investment and Development, NHE Inc., McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, and SeamonWhiteside Civil Engineering would also contribute to the project.

M. Peters Group

With 278 proposed homes, this plan from the M. Peters Group would create the largest number of new residential units of the four submitted to Fountain Inn. It would also include a large fitness center with a competition-size outdoor swimming pool where membership would be open to the public, as well as an outdoor mountain bike park. The plan would include the construction of new trails connecting to Woodside Park.

There would be 240 apartment units in four buildings, which would be styled after traditional textile mills. According to the proposal, the construction of the apartment buildings would cost an estimated $50 million. About 20 units would be reserved for people at 80 percent of the area's average median income.

The project would include 38 free standing houses designed to fit the aesthetic of a southern mill village.

The proposal suggests a public-private partnership in building the exercise complex in which the city would fund 40 percent of its construction.

A small retail space would also be added to the corner of Fairview Street and Woodside Avenue as part of the proposed plan.

Cothran Properties

The plan submitted by Cothran Properties in Greenville — with support form Sexton Design and Development, and Goodwyn Mills Cawood — is the smallest of the four proposals and the only one that includes only residential development.

Cothran's plan would include 51 single family houses styled after traditional mill village homes on about 8.5 acres of the available 41-acre property. The houses would sell for about $200,000.

The project would also include streetscape work, sidewalks and two connections to the Woodside Park Greenway.