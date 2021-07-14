Mosaic at West End project in downtown Greenville faces opposition, design questions

GREENVILLE — The project is billed as a piece of the puzzle to solve the affordable housing crisis in downtown Greenville, but the upscale Mosaic at West End development from the start has been fraught with resident complaints that it is out of character with their neighborhood.

The debate over the project, which originally was planned to move dirt this summer but has faced delays in approval, is a microcosm of how complicated it can be to meet the city's stated priority to provide housing for lower-income households near downtown.

One theme has emerged: Just because a largely high-end residential project downtown incorporates affordable dwellings doesn't mean it will sail through without critique.

The Mosaic project, which proposes a mix of 133 apartments and townhouses on 4.5 acres off S. Academy Street in the West End, has faced spirited opposition from the surrounding neighborhood.

The opposition came to a head on July 12, as the City Council unanimously voted to table necessary zoning approval and raised concerns about the project's design — including a lack of specific renderings thereof.

The developers, Greenville-based Saint Capital, submitted the plans last November and after a meeting with the community and were directed by the city's Planning Commission to make revisions, which they did.

“I really do think that since they changed it a couple times that they have the heart," Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming, who made the motion to table the request for a zoning change to planned development, said ahead of the vote. "They just need to know exactly what it is that can be done in that particular area and how it will negatively or positively impact the community.”

The project would consolidate 16 properties hemmed between the busy S. Academy Street highway, Perry Avenue, N. Calhoun Street and Ware Street, all a few blocks from the Fluor Field in one direction and the future Unity Park in the other.

Until recent years, the section of neighborhood was mostly a blighted slum, Mayor Knox White said.

During the meeting, White credited local housing developer Cheryl Jenkins and her husband, Mike, with investing in the area a decade ago and keeping a commitment to development in harmony with the character of the neighborhood. Jenkins was one of several who spoke out against the Mosaic before the vote.

“When we started out there it was pretty rough — run-down, boarded-up houses, tons of trash, vagrants, drugs, theft, you name it," she said. "Most of our friends thought we were crazy, but look at it now.”

Five years ago, the couple turned down a lucrative offer from the nearby QT gas station to buy their property because they felt it was in character with the surroundings. The same was true for an idea to build 22 brownstone homes on Perry Avenue, where instead they built seven single-family homes.

"It pains me to say we're not aligned with this project," Jenkins said.

When the project was first introduced, it was hailed as an example of the public-private partnership approach to tackling Greenville's affordable housing crisis. The Greenville Affordable Housing Coalition estimates that for a two-person household to rent a home without being cost-burdened would require pay in excess of $17 per hour, more than double the current minimum wage.

In November, one of Saint Capital's partners, Richard Jackson, said the project would make a "meaningful dent" in affordable housing and complement downtown's growth.

“We want it to grow in a particular way at the highest standard, but also grow in a way that it’s possible for everyone to live in and around our beautiful downtown," he said.

The developers partnered with the Greenville Housing Authority and Greenville Housing Fund. Five single-family houses owned by the GHA would be torn down and its residents transferred to other units. Saint Capital would use federal opportunity zone incentives that would allow it to make one-quarter of the 133 units affordable and still reach the firm's desired profit margin.

However, residents raised concerns over the project's size, footprint, destruction of heritage trees and unclear final design to oppose it. They cited noise and light pollution, traffic and loss of greenspace.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The developers altered the project, scaling back buildings and a parking garage and redesigning the footprint to create more open space.

Still, residents expressed a sense that the project, divided into three sections, is "disjointed."

“We don’t see how it is cohesive and how it interconnects with our existing community," Ian Thomas, head of the West End Neighborhood Association, told the council. "We know when this is built, we’re not just worried about us who live there now, but we’re also thinking about who will be moving into this neighborhood, who will be living in these rental units in five to 10 years.”

The element of affordable housing creates a dilemma for existing residents but not because they don't support it, resident Deborah Powell said. The push for more affordability has become top of mind socially and politically in the city, gaining steam in the past five years so that affordable housing has permeated discussion on a host of residential projects seeking approval.

“The big elephant to us in the room is when you hang affordable housing over top of the development, all of a sudden people get a little skittish to talk about what this means to the neighborhood," Powell said. "Nobody wants to say we don’t want affordable housing. We want affordable housing. We want conscientious development, and this does not meet that.”

On May 20, 18 months since the developers said they first began working with the city on the project, the city's Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval for a rezoning to "planned development."

The special zoning allows for more flexibility, particularly in regards to density, that in trade comes with more city oversight. Existing zoning would allow for 90 units. The project's design would go back before the planning commission for review before construction could begin.

The PD zoning is meant to be of the highest standard, White said.

However, the mayor said the Mosaic project lacks basic renderings that should be a part of the council's consideration for rezoning. The application provides images of other projects that Mosaic might resemble, but nothing specific to consider.

"You've got to know what these things look like," White said. "We need to see designs at a much higher level, and they need to fit in with the neighborhood, and that's not an unreasonable to ask at all."

The mayor said he believes the heights of buildings can be reduced and more trees preserved.

Council members directed the city's staff to coordinate meetings between the neighborhood and the developers that will include a consultant who has written a small-area master plan for the West End that will come up for approval soon.

Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said the project doesn't fit with that new plan, which she acknowledged is something the West End neighborhood asked for two years ago.

"We failed as a council," Dowe said. "I apologize to the community for that, for not seeing the house of cards that was coming."

Councilman John DeWorken likened the connections between single-family neighborhoods, multifamily developments and commercial projects to a wedded couple.

"It’s a marriage," he said. "Neither party should have carte blanche, have control over the other. It’s a real marriage. Not all marriages are made in heaven, but certainly this is a lot like a marriage where you’ve got to sit down and talk, try to figure something out.”