Michelin funds African American exhibit; ReWa rate hike impact: Upstate business notes

Greenville-based Michelin North America has made a second donation to the International African American Museum, which is expected to open in 2022.

According to a release from the company, Michelin and the museum agreed not to disclose the amount. but it was described by the company as "major." The donation will fund an exhibit focusing on the value of freedom of movement, "to recognize the legacy of those whose movements have not been always free," said William McMillan, executive sponsor of the African American Network for Michelin North America.

"We hope the exhibit will start conversations around a central question — if you are not free to move, are you fully free?" McMillan said in the release.

It will open at the museum but ultimately become a traveling exhibition. which will include programming and student curriculum.

The museum is currently under construction along the Charleston waterfront at a location that was once part of the transatlantic trade of enslaved people.

As reported by The Post and Courier on Feb. 2, the museum "is turning a corner. Its small staff, still missing a full-time permanent executive director, can think less about the structure itself — and raising the money to build it — and more about what will happen inside the museum."

ReWa rates going up

Renewable Water Resources is set to raise its rates in 2022 and 2023, with the impact greatest for businesses.

The increase affects both the base fee and the rate per 1,000 gallons. The heaviest water users — commercial and industrial, mostly — will see their costs rise hundreds, even thousands, of dollars per year. The change will raise an additional $12 million over two years to pay for existing debt, capital projects and planned growth.

A public hearing was held the morning of Feb. 9 but no one showed up to comment. ReWa's board will vote on the rate increase on Feb. 15.

Quick hits

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce will host the next event in its leadership series virtually on March 11. The speaker will be Marc Pitman, founder of Concord Leadership Group, and the topic is "The Surprising Gift of Doubt: Using Uncertainty to Become the Exceptional Leader You Were Meant to Be." Tickets are $45. The event is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. You can learn more or register here.

The city of Greenville signed off on its part of the deal to bring United Community Bank's headquarters to Greenville during Monday's City Council meeting. Mayor Knox White applauded the investment in downtown, with the 200 E. Camperdown Way property in a prominent spot next to the under-construction Grand Bohemian along the Reedy River. Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said she hoped the proposed 7-story building and property would be developed with the river in mind.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

The rundown

Business news you need to know from from around South Carolina.

From The Post and Courier's David Wren: "A Charleston cosmetics company is accused of selling hundreds of thousands of fake protective face masks for medical professionals battling the coronavirus, according to a lawsuit filed in New Jersey."

Many of the bars in Columbia's Five Points area, popular with college students, are facing a legal fight to keep their liquor licenses as complaints from neighbors have continued to rise.

Average Charleston rent is the highest in the Carolinas, which is unlikely to surprise anyone. Do check out the graphic with the story, which tracks where Greenville is compared to neighboring large cities. (Spoiler: lower.)

On the move

New hires, promotions or appointments at your business or organization? Let us know. Email rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.

The Greenville Triumph promoted assistant coach Rick Wright to director of technical alliances and community development, according to a team release. He will also continue in his previous role. The Triumph also hired Rachele Manfre as partnership marketing and community development coordinator, and Patrick Livesay as ticket account executive.

Straight from the release

"Graycliff Capital Partners, LLC, a leading developer/owner in the multi-family sector headquartered in downtown Greenville, has acquired ViA, a Class A, mixed-use residential community in south Salt Lake City." Graycliff also recently acquired another similar community in the Salt Lake City area.

"Pozyx, pioneers in accurate positioning solutions with ultra-wideband (UWB), is opening a dedicated U.S. office to support its growth in North-America. With a physical presence in Greenville, Pozyx will expand its operations in the United States to serve growing business demand. A dedicated sales & support team and a collaboration with local partner Gemba Systems will help partners and customers to be even more successful with state-of-the-art ultra-wideband real-time locating systems."

7-figure home sales (and one that was oh-so-close)

Eric Connor and Nathaniel Cary contributed to this story. Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.