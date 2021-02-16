McMaster, Graham push for SC to lead in domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing

South Carolina is already a leader in airplane and automobile manufacturing with Boeing and BMW. Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham and other officials think pharmaceuticals should be next.

It is the “beginning of the next phase of the South Carolina economy,” Graham said.

The announcement came on the afternoon of Feb. 16 at a news conference in downtown Greenville as part of the two-day SCBio 2021 gathering. The annual conference, virtual this year, had a record number of attendees as the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of the life science industry.

Life sciences is a $12 billion industry in South Carolina and the fastest growing sector in the state. There are more than 800 firms in 42 of 46 counties and 43,000 direct or indirect jobs, according to research by Dr. Joseph Von Nessen, the state’s research economist with the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

Next month, a new economic development initiative involving SCBio, the Department of Commerce and the state’s life science companies will be announced, McMaster said. SCBio is the statewide, not-for-profit life sciences industry association and the official state affiliate of BIO, the U.S. Biotechnology Innovation Organization.

“South Carolina has a tremendous opportunity to become a leader in on-shore pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs and bring investment back to the United States,” McMaster said.

Pharmaceuticals were the fourth-most imported category of items for the U.S. in 2020, representing $139.5 billion and 5.8 percent of total imports.

Graham said South Carolina is prime destination for manufacturing because of its available workforce and pro-business government. Right now, the country is “way too dependent” on China and needs to bring jobs back home, he said.

Graham said he is pushing for a tax incentive for pharmaceutical companies, including PPE manufacturers, similar to the renewable energy tax credits given for renewable energy projects.

The senior senator also said he has “never been more happy to be out of Washington” to make the announcement. Graham’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger 10 days after the November election is being looked at as part of Georgia prosecutors' criminal investigation into whether former president Donald Trump tried to influence the outcome after the election.

U.S. Rep. William Timmons, who represents the Greenville area, also attended and spoke at the Feb. 16 event. McMaster declared Feb. 15-19, 2021 to be SCBio Life Sciences week to give special appreciation to its many contributions to the health and economy of the state.