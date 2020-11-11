McMaster emergency orders legal, judge rules in lawsuit filed by Spartanburg restaurant

Gov. Henry McMaster’s coronavirus-related executive orders are legal, including his requirement that diners and employees wear face masks inside restaurants when not eating or drinking, a circuit court judge in Spartanburg ruled late Tuesday after a challenge to the continuing state of emergency by a restaurant owner who has refused to require masks.

Neil Rodgers, the third-generation owner of Ike’s Korner Grille located on a neighborhood corner in a former mill village in Spartanburg, filed a lawsuit in September challenging McMaster’s ongoing state of emergency declarations as an unconstitutional violation of the separation of powers.

Authorities have issued Rodgers a number of tickets for violations. The restaurant faces an ongoing OSHA investigation for not having a COVID-19 plan because Ike’s hasn’t followed McMaster’s order requiring face masks for customers and employees.

Rodgers argued in an Oct. 5 hearing that the governor’s orders have damaged his business and requiring masks would drive his customers away because they come to Ike’s for the experience as much as for the food and beer.

Rodgers sought a preliminary injunction to have McMaster’s orders declared invalid. His attorney, Robert Merting of Greenville, argued that beyond the initial 15-day state of emergency McMaster declared March 17, the power to continue emergency declarations should rest with the General Assembly.

“Ike’s is properly described as an iconic burger joint,” Seventh Circuit Court Judge J. Mark Hayes II wrote in his 38-page order. But Ike’s didn’t show irreparable harm to its business, remains open and has a loyal client base, though certainly has faced economic losses during the pandemic, he said.

Hayes said the General Assembly had properly given consent to McMaster’s executive orders on numerous occasions during the pandemic, including when it authorized the spending of $1.9 billion in coronavirus relief funds.

Deference to the governor’s policy decisions should be given during an emergency and the case didn’t contest the need for public health precautions taken during the pandemic, Hayes said in his ruling.

“A court should be exceedingly cautious to interfere with public health related decisions made by appropriate government officials,” especially during an emergency, Hayes said. Hayes ruled that McMaster’s emergency orders, which he has issued every 15 days since March, are lawful and that the General Assembly’s delegation of responsibility to McMaster is constitutional.

If the General Assembly disagreed with McMaster’s orders, it could pass legislation with the force of law, Hayes said.

And if lawmakers didn’t agree with McMaster’s emergency declarations, it wouldn’t have tied the ability for all South Carolinians to vote absentee this election cycle directly to the pandemic and the ongoing state of emergency, Hayes said.

“This is exactly what we expected,” said Brian Symmes, McMaster’s spokesman. “The governor took an extremely narrow and targeted approach towards curbing the spread of the virus and — of course — we always knew that he was in lockstep with the constitution.”

The Post and Courier reached out to Merting by phone and email Wednesday morning for comment. By midday he had not responded. This story will be updated when he responds.

The requirement that customers and employees at restaurants wear face masks when not eating or drinking is still in effect. McMaster most recently issued a state of emergency Nov. 8.

Coronavirus cases across the state have risen in recent weeks, particularly in the Upstate counties of Greenville and Spartanburg, and public health officials warn that the state could see a spike similar to late-summer if residents don’t take precautions.

Health officials are concerned that cases will rise during the winter months as more diners eat inside rather than on patios or sidewalks, and as families gather for holiday meals.

In the Upstate, doctors said they are seeing more patients contract the virus from small indoor gatherings with family or friends and urged residents who have become fatigued by coronavirus precautions to remain alert against a rising threat.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 209 new coronavirus cases in Greenville and 65 in Spartanburg. Statewide, 1,395 new cases were reported along with 18 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths due to the coronavirus.

In all, 4,062 people have died in South Carolina from confirmed or probable cases of the virus.