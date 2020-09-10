Mayor of North Main: Northgate Soda Shop's longtime owner, a community icon, passes away

Jim DeYoung had long sold his beloved Northgate Soda Shop, a living museum to Greenville’s history over the past half century that remains very much alive today.

But his presence never left.

Virtually every morning, he’d join a group of men at the greasy spoon tucked in an old mini-shopping center off the bottom-most hill of North Main Street, in the namesake community he lived his entire life.

They called themselves “The Roundtable.” And they sat at … a round table.

At each seat, a tiny plaque marked a special spot for a patron who had passed. Here, no one is forgotten.

This week, the man who breathed life into the iconic cultural keepsake has joined them.

On Monday, DeYoung passed away in his sleep at the age of 80, in his North Main Street home, according to family.

The community – young and old, natives and transplants – is in mourning.

“Jimmy was one of those bigger-than-life people,” said Jim Gilreath, a longtime friend who remembers being a teenager back when DeYoung was first molding the Soda Shop into its identity that has endured for 50 years. “Jimmy is truly someone who was the fabric of the neighborhood.”

To tell of DeYoung is to walk into the Soda Shop and see and feel the story told. It was a place that defined him and was a reflection of his love for people, said his daughter, Leighton Woodfin.

“We really figured my Dad would never walk out of that Soda Shop alive,” she says.

The Soda Shop’s walls are filled with Greenville-related artifacts and clever slogans, yesteryear’s version of the modern-day meme.

Pictures depict a bygone, Cold War-era Americana, in suspended animation, where the soda war is still being fought, and the Soda Shop is still holding along the front line as a Pepsi loyalist.

There’s even a seat reserved for Elvis, for what will one day be his inevitable return to surely order DeYoung's specialty, the Pimento Cheeseburger.

DeYoung came to the Soda Shop as a young teen in 1955, when Rex Collins hired him to work behind the counter after buying the business from Charlie and Thelma Collins, who started it in 1947.

By 1965, the business was DeYoung's.

He named it the Northgate Soda Shop. For four decades, DeYoung was a fixture behind the counter.

DeYoung worked as a police officer and positioned himself as a caretaker of the community.

“I probably only know a little bit about what he did to help people in the community,” his daughter said. “My dad was a man of very few words. He didn’t say much, but when he did, it mattered. He loved everybody. He was the most humble, generous man I’ve ever known.”

Gilreath remembers as a teen how DeYoung, seven years his senior and unlike previous owners, seemed more welcoming of the younger crowd.

The way DeYoung saw it, Gilreath said, he’d rather have the teens at his place than somewhere else there could be some trouble.

When Gilreath returned home to Greenville after having moved to Florida and lived for 30 years, DeYoung didn’t skip a beat. Just another kid returning to the Soda Shop.

“When I came back, it was like I never left,” Gilreath said. “Jimmy remembered when I walked in the door, and I couldn’t believe it, because I had aged so much. It was like picking up where we left off.”

In a November 2015 interview with The Greenville News, DeYoung described how he saw the environment he cultivated. If a child hurt their leg at the Rotary Park across the street, he was there to make it better. Or rather, the Soda Shop was there.

As were the leaders of the day.

“The whole City Council would come down here,” DeYoung told the newspaper. “Sometimes I think they would make all their decisions here instead of City Hall.”

Indeed, in celebration of DeYoung and the shop, current Mayor Knox White proclaimed the Soda Shop a secondary City Hall and DeYoung the “Mayor of North Main.”

City Councilman John DeWorken, who lives up the street from the Soda Shop and represents the district, said when he first decided to run for office some years back, he was told he had to talk to DeYoung.

DeWorken was a transplant. For all he knew, the only thing he had in common was how their last names began.

“They called him the Mayor of North Main,” DeWorken said. “I can’t tell you how nervous I was. He really carried a great voice for the community.”

In 1996, DeYoung opened a companion after-hours bar, naming it The Other Side. Today, the spot adjoining the Soda Shop is popular among young and old for its Thursday happy hour and Friday karaoke.

There was a structure to things, said Allison Barnett, who came on as a waitress in 2001 and remains a fixture, watching kids she waited on have their own kids .

There was no one better to work for, she said.

When she started, the Soda Shop was open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. DeYoung would go home to take a shower, then return to operate The Other Side from 5 to 8 p.m.

“He ran a tight ship,” she said. “You always knew what to expect. It was just wonderful. If you had a problem, he’d help you. If you needed information, he’d give it to you. He knew everybody, where to go, what to do.”

The Roundtable met for breakfast even though the restaurant wasn't open for breakfast. They brought their own and drank the restaurant coffee.

The tradition was put on hold in the spring because of coronavirus. As the restaurant was allowed to reopen in the summer, Barnett said DeYoung couldn't return because of his own health concerns.

She last saw him in the parking lot in July.

She began to tear up as she said it out loud, "I can't believe he's not going to be here anymore."

In 2006, DeYoung sold the business to a lawyer next door, Catherine Christophillis, and spent more time home with his wife, Jerry.

Three years later, married couple Ren and Iris Bell used their retirement savings to buy the Soda Shop. Iris was a retired Greenville County Sheriff's deputy. Ren retired as a regional manager for Southern Bell and now, like DeYoung before him, is a fixture behind the counter.

Back years ago, Ren's kids would come to him for money for ice cream. That's all the couple knew when it came time to buy the restaurant.

“Only years later did we know we’d own the Soda Shop,” Ren said. "Jimmy was a mentor for us. We had never run a food service business before."

When DeYoung ran the place, it was a shrine to Greenville High School, his alma mater.

Ren, a Parker High graduate, told him what used to be a Greenville High hangout was now a Park hangout.

But DeYoung still always hung out. Every morning. With "The Roundtable."

They discussed a lot of things - some of consequence, more of none - and a lot of members have come and gone.

This week, as Barnett prepared to close the Soda Shop after a busy lunch, she pointed pointed to DeYoung's spot at the table.

Reverently, like holy ground.

"That's where he sat," she said. "I guess we'll need a plaque for him, too."