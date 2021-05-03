Mauldin streetscape improvements begin in preparation for city center plan

Mauldin is set to begin streetscape improvements to several roads in the heart of the city to make way for the first phase of its long-planned city center.

The city's public works committee unanimously approved the work May 3, sending it on to City Council.

Mauldin will pay for half of the improvements and the Greenville Legislative Delegation Transportation Committee will fund the rest. Greer-based Cotransco Inc. is the engineering firm overseeing the project.

During the committee meeting, City Administrator Brandon Madden said the work includes improvements to the intersection of Murray Drive and Miller Road. Jenkins Street will be extended to Hyde Circle, and Jenkins Court will be repaved. The project will also entail the construction of a new road off of North Main Street.

The improvements come as the city prepares for the construction of a mixed use development intended to serve as a central hub for the city on a 6-acre tract in the same area. The Parker Group, a Greenville development company, announced in February plans to build a recreational complex on the property — with a beer garden, pickle ball and bocce ball courts, and a food court — along with 55 townhomes. The Parker Group also plans to convert the former site of a Rite Aid Pharmacy at the intersection of Mauldin’s Main Street and Butler Road into a mixed-use property.

The project is intended to serve as the first phase of a city center concept that would occupy a roughly 24-acre swath in the city.

Madden said the road improvements are necessary to make way for the development.

City councilwoman and public works committee member Carol King said the plan marks a beginning after a years-long push by city leadership to establish a downtown district in Mauldin.

"This something we've been talking about for a good while now," she said. "It's just exciting to see a plan come together and, long term, this is a huge move."