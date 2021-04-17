Mauldin may form economic development corporation to attract business, drive growth

Mauldin is considering forming an economic development corporation aimed at attracting businesses to the city.

The publicly funded entity would be separate from the city but operated by a board appointed by, and accountable to, City Council. Forming the corporation was a key topic of discussion at an economic development workshop April 16 at City Hall.

Currently, City Council and staff — primarily Community Development Director Van Broad and City Manager Brandon Madden — are responsible for engaging prospective businesses to discuss their needs and gauge interest. The visibility of a public body can present a challenge during negotiations, when companies prefer confidentiality.

Forming a separate corporation would give the city more flexibility and discretion when courting businesses, Broad said during the workshop.

The move would also bolster Mauldin's investment in future growth, hiring a full-time staff to identify and develop opportunities, as well as cater to prospective and existing businesses. Depending on what council decides, funding for the corporation could be anywhere between $200,000 and $500,000 annually.

Councilman Taft Matney said during the meeting that a staff focused on economic development is becoming necessary as Mauldin increasingly becomes a hub for development, and as economic competition heats up across the Upstate.

"We have a lot of opportunities ahead of us," Matney said. "I genuinely believe we need a dedicated arm to foster those."

Madden told council it had multiple options for funding the potential corporation, from an annual allotment from the city's general fund to dedicating a percentage of its business license revenue.

During the meeting, staff and council members pointed to the success of the Greer Development Corporation and the Greenville Area Development Corporation — which has created $55 billion in economic impact in the 20 years since its inception, according to a commissioned study — as examples of such groups driving growth.

The exact form the governing board would take is unclear, but Madden suggested he and two council members would likely be a part of it, along with other appointees put in place by council.