Mauldin city center plan takes a step forward; Greenville developer to work on first phase

Mauldin is one step closer to creating its long-planned City Center development after selling a tract of land to an Upstate developer this week.

Officials have been working since 2008 to convert a 24-acre area into a central hub for the city.

On Tuesday, Mayor Terry Merritt officially deeded roughly six acres within that swath to Parker Group Development for a little more than $1 million after City Council unanimously approved the sale Monday night.

The property sits between Jenkins Street and Jenkins Court just off North Main Street.

Merritt said the idea is to create a multistory, mixed-use area with local store fronts and living spaces. The city and the Parker Group will work out the details of the project in the coming months.

"It won't be all of anything, it would be a mixed-use," he said. "That's still the vision."

The Parker Group is a Greenville-based company that has built commercial and residential developments in the Upstate, including The Commons on Greenville's Welborn Street and Custom House Condos on South Main Street.

Merritt said he and other city leaders are excited to work with a local company to begin revitalizing Mauldin's downtown area.

The city was previously in talks with another company to develop the entire 24-acre area, Merritt said, but that plan fell through earlier this year. Now the city plans to build its downtown in phases.

"Instead of doing the whole thing at once we're doing it in sections," Merritt said. "So it won't be one developer trying to develop 24 acres."

Merritt said he is hopeful that the newly-struck deal will be the beginning of a project years in the making.

"I'm guardedly optimistic," he said. "I'm excited about this one but I also have a fiduciary responsibility to our citizens. But this one is exciting and if I were a betting man, I would bet on this one."