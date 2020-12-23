Mauldin begins annexations to make way for subdivision expansion, businesses, fire station

Mauldin City Council started the process of expanding the city limits to include seven properties ahead of likely development on the parcels.

The future projects on each site vary from residential expansion to commercial growth. On one parcel owned by the city, Mauldin plans to build a new fire station.

City Council voted unanimously on a first reading to annex all seven at a meeting Monday night. Together, the parcels total about 95 acres.

Here's a look at the properties and what's likely to be built:

Subdivision expansion

Three tracts between Union Church Road and Standing Springs Road will be wrapped into the Sunny Hill Cottages subdivision, which is currently under development.

The addition of the land being annexed will allow for the construction of 222 more single-family homes than were originally planned, for a total of 601 residences in the subdivision, according to the agenda from a Dec. 14 Building Code Committee meeting. The homes will sell for $265,000 and up.

The three properties being added to the development total about 63 acres. The largest is roughly 46 acres and is currently owned by Henry Pack Willimon Jr., according to county property records. The smallest, owned by Union Church, is about 1 acre.

Gas station, grocery store

About a mile away, a property owner plans to build a Spinx gas station and convenience store on a portion of an 8-acre plot at the intersection of Perimeter Road and Fork Shoals Road. The owner plans to market the rest of the land for the construction of another business, specifically a new grocery store, Councilwoman Diane Kuzniar said during the Monday night meeting.

The property is currently owned by Laurens Road Laurel Creek LLC.

Council also voted on a first reading to annex two nearby properties on Fork Shoals Road and Perimeter Road, respectively, and to rezone them from residential suburban to commercial. The two pieces of land total roughly 23 acres and are both owned by William Willimon.

All three parcels sit next to the Arden Woods subdivision.

New fire station

Mauldin plans to build a new fire station at the intersection of Plant Street and West Butler Road, right next to Gleneagle Apartments. The city already owns the land, which is surrounded by Mauldin on three sides but technically outside of city limits.

The new facility would be the Mauldin Fire Department's fifth station.