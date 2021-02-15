Massive Union Bleachery redevelopment planned in Sans Souci, if EPA clears Superfund site

The former Union Bleachery/U.S. Finishing in Sans Souci, currently a contaminated EPA Superfund site, could transform into a massive mixed-use development that would reconnect the neighborhood, add miles of paved recreation trails and turn another of Greenville’s struggling former mill village communities into a hub of activity

That is, if the Environmental Protection Agency declassifies the site from a Superfund site to a developable brownfield site just miles from downtown Greenville.

A Florida-based development company has worked for more than a year with both the EPA and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to study the site, determine what cleanup or mitigation is needed from its century-long use in textiles that led to groundwater pollution and create a redevelopment plan that would mitigate risks and work financially.

Evaluation of the site is still underway and likely wouldn’t be completed until late 2021. Then cleanup measures would be undertaken as planning for its eventual redevelopment moved forward.

That master plan, still in its early stages, would be led by Cone Mills Acquisition Group’s Dean Warhaft, an experienced Florida-based developer.

Warhaft spoke at a public hearing, the first step toward local approval of the project, on Feb. 15 and told Greenville County Council members the project is on a 20- to 30-year timeline because of its massive scale and the number of hoops the developer must jump through to start the redevelopment.

“It’s 238 acres, you’re two-and-a-half miles from the city center,” Warhaft said. “You have to appreciate the opportunity that this particular parcel has if it can be cleaned up.”

He called it the largest development area close to downtown Greenville that remains. The potential hasn’t been lost on developers, but so far, prior projects haven’t worked out.

“There have been multiple developers who showed up through the years to try to figure out what to do and how to work with the EPA,” Warhaft told the council.

The initial plan would create a mix of housing options, some at market rates and others as affordable workforce housing. No single family houses would be included due to site mitigation, but townhouses, condos and garden-style apartments would be part of the mix, Warhaft said.

In addition, the plan may add retail, restaurants and educational and civic spaces.

The project would include 10 miles of multi-use trails in vast floodplains along the Reedy River and Langston Creek. The trails would encircle much of the site and create a loop from neighborhoods to Lakeview Middle School, which is in the site’s central core, to make the development a Safe Routes To School candidate.

Warhaft said he’s been in discussions with Ty Houck, director of greenways for Greenville County, about building a spur off the Swamp Rabbit Trail all the way to North Franklin Road that could allow the trail to eventually connect to the Paris Mountain area.

In all, the development would leave 55 acres of open space for recreational uses.

Warhaft, who is also chief development officer for Florida East Coast Realty, said he and his development partners would act as master developers for the site long-term to ensure it continues to build toward their vision. But individual parcels could be sold to other developers for certain projects.

“This is too big for any one developer to develop the whole thing,” he said. “It’s just not reasonable.”

The project combines multiple parcels with multiple zoning classifications into one plan and needs approval for a new zoning as a planned development. No one spoke against the zoning at a public hearing Feb. 15. It is scheduled for first reading before the council Feb. 16.

County Council Chairman Willis Meadows, who represents Sans Souci in his council district, said he has spoken to the developer multiple times. He has also seen multiple attempts to redevelop the site fail and called this proposal the most promising yet.

“I think we’ve got a good chance … to transform that area of the county,” Meadows said. He said he is very supportive of the plan.

Councilman Chris Harrison said he was also excited by the plan.

“I personally think the mill communities around Greenville are the biggest asset,” he said.

For close to two decades, the Union Bleachery site mill village has been cut off from its surrounding neighborhoods after a series of fires destroyed the mill. It’s sat blighted ever since waiting for the EPA to create a cleanup strategy.

Due to interest from developers, the EPA placed the site on its National Priorities List, which bumped it ahead in the line of evaluation and cleanup projects.

From 1903 until 2003, the mill property on 35 acres at Old Buncombe Road and West Blue Ridge Drive, operated first as Cone Mills, a denim and textile company, and later as textile manufacturer Union Bleaching and Finishing Co., though it was known as Union Bleachery. Its operation gradually shrunk but remained open until a fire destroyed the building in 2003.

The EPA performed cleanup and demolition in 2012 and secured the site, but much of the environmental evaluation is just now being undertaken.

The project could develop in phases based on when, or if, the EPA clears certain segments of land for mitigation and redevelopment.

The site evaluation may wrap up by the end of 2021 with a proposed remedy. Cleanup work would likely start in late 2023, according to an EPA timeline.

Warhaft said the community will need to be a part of the project for many years to come. He said his team wants to know what the community wants and needs. He said county leaders will have “multiple bites of the apple” to approve various parts of the redevelopment.

His goal in working with the EPA on the site is to allow the property “to come out of its blighted situation that it’s in and start to move towards progress.”