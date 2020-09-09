You are the owner of this article.
Major regional data center to be built in Greenville's Global Business Park

DC Blox data center
DC Blox is building a 45,000 square foot data center in Greenville's Global Business Park. It is expected to open in the third quarter of 2021.

 Submitted photo/DC Blox

DC Blox, which operates several data centers around the southeast, is building its latest facility in Greenville.

The 45,000 square foot facility will be located in the Global Business Park along Interstate 85. It will include an additional 10,000 square feet available for tenants. Construction will begin in the first quarter of 2021, with the facility operational by the third quarter.

Greenville Area Development Corporation announced the addition on Wednesday morning. It projects an investment of more than $200 million over the next few years.

DC Blox CEO Jeff Uphues said Wednesday the company's strategy revolves around expanding into "underserved but growing markets."

The company expects to provide 100-plus gigabyte service to its customers, which include major carriers, public entities and private clients. It also offers co-location and cloud storage.

Five new positions will be created to run the data center.

According to the news release, the new center will have five distinct data halls and the ability to host high-security data operations.

The company currently runs data centers in Atlanta, Chattanooga, Tenn., and in Huntsville and Birmingham, Ala.

This story will be updated with additional details and quotes from Wednesday's announcement.

Follow Ryan Gilchrest on Twitter at @ryangilchrest.

