Major momentum: 5 notable Greenville development projects to watch in 2021

The coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on many facets of everyday life, costing jobs, closing businesses, canceling sports and leaving church pews and classrooms empty.

But the pace of development Greenville and the Upstate saw little impact. The cranes kept moving, loans were made and plans developed.

The city of Greenville was able to keep working on the massive Unity Park project, and Greenville County moved forward on County Square. A life-sized mural honoring a Black educator took form on an office tower, dramatically altering a major gateway into downtown.

The momentum for development that has been gaining steam for more than a decade continues. Going into 2021, here are five among many developments to watch.

Historic mills

The development of three historic mills proves that Greenville’s transformation from textile town to international business hub won’t happen with history forgotten.

Poe Mill, Judson Mill and the American Spinning Mill are ambitious projects.

The Judson project on 35 acres has been in the works since 2017 following the closure of operations in 2015.

It will create 204 apartments and transform a 107,000-square-foot former warehouse into a multiuse commercial building with a local grocery, rock-climbing gym, live music venue and other features. It’s a $70 million phase that is a little more than half of what will ultimately be completed.

Poe Mill for the past few years has been little more than an informal skate park, but in the works are 428 apartments with 40,000 square feet of commercial space. Michigan developer Contour is seeking approval for the project. It would be developed in tandem with the nearby American Spinning Mill nearby, which would result in 277 apartments and a fast-casual restaurant.

DC Blox

One of the largest investments in Greenville in years is on its way with construction of the fifth location for Atlanta-based data center company DC Blox. The investment into the 45,000-square-foot facility is estimated to be more than $200 million in the coming years. It will be built on six acres in the Global Business Park off Interstate 85.

The company, now in its sixth year, stores data for clients including local and state governments, healthcare providers, universities and medical research institutions.

The facility is expected to be in operation by the third quarter and will join the company’s other centers in Atlanta, Chattanooga, Birmingham and Huntsville, Ala.

Federal courthouse

The new federal courthouse in downtown Greenville had been in the conceptual stages for years, never quite securing the necessary funding until recently. Now, its 10-story shell has risen from the ground and created a new presence on the downtown skyline.

The $105 million Carroll A. Campbell Jr. federal courthouse will impact more than just the downtown aesthetic.

It’s long been known that it would replace operations within the old Clement F. Haynesworth Federal Building, but when it opens in August 2021 with seven courtrooms and nine judges’ chambers it could lead to the closure of two other historic courthouses in the region in Anderson and Spartanburg.

The Administrative Office of U.S. Courts decided four years ago, when funding for the Greenville courthouse was secured, to close the facilities in Anderson and Spartanburg, unbeknownst to area leaders.

Now, after local leaders, protested, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has formally requested that the two courthouses stay open.

Camperdown

Just a couple weeks before Christmas, pedestrians on South Main Street finally got their sidewalk back — and some parking spaces.

It’s a sign that the $350 million Camperdown mixed-use project that has transformed downtown is finishing up after five years in the making.

The 17-story office tower with multimillion-dollar condos up top looks over the Peace Center and Falls Park. Bank of America, CBRE and Elliott Davis have claimed it as their local headquarters.

The AC Marriott hotel is nearing completion with multiple restaurant concepts, including a rooftop bar and speakeasy. A Larkin’s restaurant is signed for space in The Greenville News office building.

The 10-story Deca apartment tower began renting to its first tenants this time last year. The rents on 217 units have started at $1,700 for a studio and more than $4,000 for the higher-end units.

Nearby, on the other side of the Reedy River, the 187-room Grand Bohemian Hotel has risen at the eastern foot of the Liberty Bridge and is slated to open this coming summer.

The McClaren

At times over the past five years, it seemed as if a new luxury apartment complex popped up every month in the West End. The historic district bookmarks the southern end of downtown and has become a residential and entertainment district.

After a bit of a lull in big residential projects in the West End, The 244-unit McClaren will rise nine stories high at the corner of Wardlaw and Academy streets, a key gateway into downtown Greenville.

Unlike other luxury complexes downtown, The McClaren will offer 20 percent of its units at a reduced rate for those who qualify for affordable or workforce housing.

Also, intertwined with the project is the preservation of the Edward E. McClaren Medical Shelter. The small brick building was a place where the Black community could seek medical care during segregation. The developer of the project, Lighthouse Living of New York, has moved the medical shelter to the corner and will incorporate it into the overall footprint.

Reporters Anna B. Mitchell and Nathaniel Cary contributed.