Main Street evolution: Greenville's centerpiece resilient despite pandemic economics

Two century-old buildings side by side on Main Street in Greenville tell, at a glance, the story of a business district that is changing while also proving resilient to the economic damage wrought by a pandemic.

Older businesses are going.

Those that cater to tourists are coming.

At 123 N. Main St., Kate Carlier was installing display cases on Wednesday for Savannah Bee Co., a regional chain of stores that targets walkable downtowns throughout the South. Set to open in Greenville next week, the company’s wallet-friendly line of honey and honey-based products top out at about $100. Carlier was making quick work of it — her company signed a lease just three weeks before.

That same day at No. 119, artist Llyn Strong was preparing to end her 34-year run downtown making and selling high-end, custom jewelry. She and her six-person staff are moving to a studio and showroom space at 1322 E. Washington St. near Cleveland Park after Christmas. It has more parking — a frequent concern for merchants downtown — and a space where customers will be able to watch her jewelry come to life.

Among the pieces on display on Wednesday was a $95,000 "moth" brooch fashioned out of gold, an opal, diamonds and other precious and colored stones.

Strong's CAD designer Kate Worthen drew up plans for another piece at her desk a few feet away. Most walk-in customers don't buy anything, she observed. Strong says her store is more of a destination location.

“We just spend so much time for me to stop what I'm doing and for it to not lead anywhere," Worthen said.

Greenville's traditional business district stretches half a mile along Main Street, from its intersection with Broad Street near City Hall to College Street near the Hyatt.

It is here that locally owned restaurants, unique shops and oak trees festooned with Christmas lights have charmed visitors and kept them coming back. It has put Main Street on dozens of must-see lists in national publications. Buttressed by a growth strategy that created Falls Park and brought a Minor League Baseball park downtown a decade and a half ago, plus hundreds of new apartments in more recent years, it is a city that is alive from dawn to well after dusk.

Still, the pandemic has hurt.

State and local leaders shut everything down for five weeks this past spring, and several downtown businesses — including Dark Corner Distillery and J. Britt clothing store — closed permanently this year.

Strong said she had the longevity and the customer base to ride out the shutdown without many problems. Her company received a forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government, and she used the five weeks to completely redesign and update her store's website.

The Post and Courier surveyed all the storefronts along Main Street on Thursday between Broad and College and counted 40 restaurants and 32 shops. Another 17 buildings house street-level offices.

In all, there are about 100 storefronts.

Twelve were empty. One had an eviction notice dated Oct. 21 taped to the front door.

That tally is roughly in line with a quarterly retail report released in August by Colliers International that said downtown Greenville's vacancies are at 13.2 percent, up from 10.5 percent the quarter before.

A year ago, vacancies in downtown stood at 5.8 percent.

With new companies coming in, Greenville Mayor Knox White said he is not worried. In addition to Savannah Bee Co., Blaze Pizza will soon open. The Post and Courier also spoke with two other businesses this week that plan to expand into neighboring spaces on Main Street.

Rent is stable: The going rate for retail leases downtown is about $24 a square foot, according to Colliers, up a dollar from last year. An empty building at 125 N. Main offered street-level space for $26 a square foot, according to a notice taped to its window.

"We are seeing some early indications that Main Street is beginning to attract a wider range of retailers as malls and strip centers fall into disfavor," White said. By any measure, he added, Main Street in Greenville has been "remarkably stable in the midst of stiff headwinds."

Carlier said Savannah Bee Co. has wanted to open in Greenville since early 2020. She flew into the city in March on a nearly empty plane, shortly before the shutdown, to look at 123 N. Main St.

"We said, 'Put a pin in it.'"

Months later, the Greenville realtor came back with another offer, Carlier said, and they struck a deal. It will be Savannah Bee Co.'s 15th store and the fourth in South Carolina. There are two in Myrtle Beach and one in Charleston selling a range of health products, meads, body butters and, of course, honey. She said she plans to tap into local suppliers and has hired all local companies to outfit the store.

"We love historic downtowns," Carlier said.

Tourists Randy Hack and his wife, Hope, were in town Wednesday from Chapin. The pair sat at a table in front of Judson Bookstore at Main and Court streets, Hope holding a Mast General Store bag.

"We love it down here," Randy said.

"They've got everything you want," Hope said, gesturing to her bag.

"And plus the food is ...," Randy said.

"Yeah, and the people are so nice," Hope finished.

Strong — whom the mayor described as a pioneer and a "positive voice" for downtown — said she had reached a decision to move her store nearly a year ago. The pandemic delayed her plans, but she was already one of the last jewelry stores in downtown Greenville.

The best part about being downtown, she said, is meeting new people, having plenty of places within walking distance to eat lunch and the clout of having a Main Street address.

But at 68, she said, the parking problems and interruptions from passersby proved too much. Mast General Store and O.P. Taylor toy store, she said, are fun and convenient places for her customers to stop in.

"But they don't draw business to me," she said.