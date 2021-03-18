Low-cost airline Silver Airways begins direct service from GSP International to Florida

GREENVILLE — The promised low-cost service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to Florida has begun as Silver Airways launched its first flights from the Upstate.

The flights began March 18 with nonstop service to Orlando. Nonstop service to Jacksonville will begin March 19, and to Tampa on March 21.

The expansion of service comes as uncertainty looms over how travel habits might change as the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases dropping and more vaccines administered every day. The airline bet on a rebound, when just last spring it warned of collapse absent financial help from the federal government.

“We are delighted to connect the vibrant and growing Upstate region of South Carolina with the relaxing beaches, world-class golf courses, and exciting nightlife of our Florida cities,” Silver CEO Steve Rossum said in a news release.

The new flights — which start at $59 and will use ATR turboprop aircraft with both 46 and 70 seats — join recently activated service from Columbia and Charleston.

Columbia fliers for years had groaned about a lack of low-cost airlines before flights began in December. Charleston service began around Thanksgiving, after a nearly yearlong delay and following a five-year hiatus of the airline in the market.

From GSP, a flight to Jacksonville will fly to Fort Lauderdale on the same plane. Service to Orlando and Tampa will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Jacksonville service will operate Mondays and Fridays.

The airline has “an extensive network” throughout the Caribbean and Bahamas in cooperation with partners.

Silver's introduction into the Upstate amid a pandemic is possible because of demand, GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards said.

“We are pleased to welcome a new low-cost airline and service to these popular destinations, including our first nonstop service to Jacksonville,” Edwards said. “This is another great opportunity for people traveling to and from the Upstate, and it’s only possible because of the community’s support.”

Last March, as the coronavirus shutdown society, Rossum pleaded to the federal government that the company was "in dire need" of coronavirus bailout funds or the jobs of its 1,000 employees would be "gravely at risk."

The airline ultimately received payroll support relief.