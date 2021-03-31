Lockheed Martin Greenville, home of F-16 production, names new site director

Walt Lindsley, a 36-year Air Force veteran who joined Lockheed Martin in 2018, will become the Greenville site director and general manager on May 3.

He succeeds Mike Fox, who will retire in June.

Lockheed Martin Greenville is the home of the F-16 production line, serves as an overflow depot for F-16 maintenance, and performs modifications, upgrades and maintenance on a number of other aircraft. The campus is located on the south end of Donaldson Center Airport.

Lindsley is currently director of modifications, upgrades and overhaul for the company's sustainment operations, according to a company release March 31. Lindsley retired from the Air Force as a brigadier general. He commanded six units in his career, including Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex in Georgia.

"Walt brings a proven reputation of strong leadership experience, and operations and logistics management," said Bruce Litchfield, vice president of Lockheed Martin sustainment operations. "He is stepping into the role at a time of incredible growth and opportunity for our Greenville site."

After relocating F-16 production to Greenville and restarting the line in 2019, the company last year announced a $62 billion contract for the aircraft for foreign military sales. That work is expected to keep the Greenville facility busy for a decade under an 'indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity' order. Fox estimated in a public presentation in late 2020 that the facility already had enough work to keep the line running into the 2030s.

In December 2020, Lockheed Martin also announced a $900 million deal that made the Upstate facility the first “U.S. based F-16 industry depot to support the government-owned depot facilities,” according to an Air Force release at the time of the announcement. The primary F-16 depot is the Ogden Air Logistics Center at Hill Air Force base in Utah. The first depot maintenance F-16 arrived in Greenville in early March.