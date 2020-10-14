Lila Albergotti, dedicated Anderson philanthropist and nonprofit founder, dead at 91

Lila Albergotti was never short on stories.
Her audition as a young girl to be the next Shirley Temple. The time she told a Highway Patrol trooper she thought he was a taxi driver after he pulled her over.
Lunch dates with friends could extend for hours as they listened to her reminiscences with rapt attention.
One of her favorites was the time she called on one of her regular donors to ask for a contribution to one of several Anderson nonprofits she helped found.
When the receptionist at the front desk announced she was there, the intercom immediately crackled to life with the voice of prospective donor.
"Just ask her how much she wants," he asked with a sigh, knowing resistance was futile.
"She was not bashful about asking for money," Sam Albergotti said of his mother's relentless fundraising style.
As a principal founder of Meals on Wheels Anderson, Hospice of the Upstate, the Anderson Emergency Soup Kitchen, Anderson Interfaith Ministries and the Cancer Association of Anderson, she ranked among the area's most prominent and successful philanthropists.
She died Friday at the age of 91, after spending her final days in the hospice home she helped found.
Albergotti's relentless work in the Anderson community was inextricably linked to her faith and to the experiences of her own life.
Anderson Meals on Wheels, Albergotti's first major venture into the nonprofit world, was born partly from her experience watching her mother suffer from Alzheimer's, Sam Albergotti said.
"She started thinking of these elderly people who were living at home but failing and getting weaker as they got older," he said. "She found out about Meals on Wheels and thought, 'Well, this is great, this will let them stay in there homes longer and give them contact with the outside world.'"
Around the same time she was getting Meals on Wheels off the ground, she experienced a brain aneurism that almost claimed her life and required surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. The experience lent a certain urgency to her work, her friend Kathryn Smith said, that did not waver over the next several decades.
"I think that really made her realize life is short and you've got to help people out," Smith said.
In 1982, when an economic recession left many without a job, Albergotti helped found the Anderson Emergency Soup Kitchen to feed the hungry in her community. Six years later, she and four of her friends established Hospice of the Upstate.
In 1990, she helped create Anderson Interfaith Ministries in an effort to consolidate the work of the area's faith communities.
Her final project came in 2003, when Smith approached her about establishing the Cancer Association of Anderson as the two received treatment for breast cancer in the same hospital.
"We turned it into a big joke that I followed her gurney down to the operating room badgering her," Smith said. "But she was more than willing to help."
On top of her charity work, Albergotti was also a successful real estate agent and at one point served as chair of the South Carolina Children's Bureau, then the state's chief adoption agency.
She received South Carolina's Order of the Palmetto, the state's highest civilian honor, in 1982.
Albergotti continued her work well into her 80s. Laurie Ashley, executive director of Anderson Meals on Wheels, said Albergotti called often to check how things were going with the nonprofit she helped found decades earlier. During lean times, she would spring into action, drawing on her network of donors to help bridge the gap.
She'd enter each business armed with her homemade bread and say goodbye with a peck, leaving her signature red lipstick kiss on their cheek.
"When she left, you would have to go wash their face," Sam Albergotti said with a laugh.
In the later years of her life, Smith said, medical issues kept her from being heavily involved in the organizations she helped bring into existence, a difficult transition for Albergotti.
Sam Albergotti said his mother lived her life for others, and her presence in Anderson will be missed.
"She was really just a wonderful, wonderful woman," he said.
The family will host a socially distanced visitation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Old Silverbrook Cemetery.