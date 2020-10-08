Legendary Clemson coach among 5 farmers suing Charleston Hemp Co. owner over crops

ANDERSON — Three years ago, farmers entering South Carolina’s fledgling hemp-production industry knew well the gamble: lose everything in an uncertain venture, or cash in big on the exploding marketplace for the plant's oils.

There was scant experience to draw from for a crop that hadn’t been planted in the state since it was used to help fight World War II.

Now, as more than ten times the original 20 applicants plant, harvest and process hemp in the state, five farmers, among them legendary former Clemson football coach Danny Ford and Denver Downs Farm co-owner Charles Garrison, are suing a Charleston farmer who they say ruined their crops, sold bad seed and spread word in the industry that some of the farmers were incompetent.

David Bulick, founder of Charleston Hemp Company, is a hemp farmer whose business is associated with research and development at the Medical University of South Carolina. But it is in his dual role as a hemp processor that the five filed suit this week in Anderson County.

The Post and Courier reached Bulick by phone on Thursday. He referred questions to his lawyer, Merritt Farmer.

In an emailed response, Farmer said Bulick and his companies are ambassadors in the hemp industry and that the lawsuit was frivolous. "We look forward to adjudicating this matter along with several counterclaims that will be filed against the plaintiffs," Farmer wrote.

In 2018, just as the state issued 20 licenses for farmers to experiment with growing hemp, Bulick told The Post and Courier that there was no true roadmap to success.

"It's kinda like dating,” he said in 2018. “You've just got to figure it out. There's no rule book.”

The crop, which comes from the same family as the marijuana plant but doesn’t have the same psychoactive effects, had long been outlawed.

Elsewhere, hemp has for years been used for clothing and textiles — but nothing has been more profitable than use of its inherent cannabidiol, known commonly as CBD. The market has exploded for these oils as freestanding CBD shops pop up across the state.

The oil is known to have positive effects on the central nervous system and as a powerful pain reliever.

At the end of 2017, the state's Department of Agriculture permitted a select few farmers as part of a pilot program. The idea was to encourage innovation, which in exchange meant for less certainty.

In the time since, more than 100 farmers across the state have been permitted, including former state lawmaker and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers. As of last year, 3,300 acres have been dedicated to hemp farming in South Carolina.

Ford, who won a national championship in 1981 before leaving Clemson's football program in 1989, became a farmer in Pickens County after retiring from coaching in 1997.

Garrison, who co-owns the Denver Downs Farm in Anderson, popular as a Halloween season tourist attraction, joined Ford and three Alabama farmers in the suit.

The suit alleges that Bulick, through his companies Charleston Hemp Company and Carolina Botanical Genetics, convinced Ford and Garrison in 2018 to sign contracts to extract oil from the hemp plants they harvested.

However, the two farmers allege that Bulick mishandled the crops and rendered them "useless and unmarketable."

Ford and Garrison allege that Bulick over the course of a year from March 2019 to this past March spread word that the two were unfit for the industry.

The suit alleges that Bulick created several companies used as a "facade" that allowed him to siphon money from undercapitalized corporations that failed to pay dividends.

In May 2019, the three Alabama hemp farmers — Stevie Timm, Jim Huston and Haley Mullen — entered into contracts for Bulick to provide them hemp seeds and process the plants once harvested.

The seeds, according to the suit, weren't viable and were essentially worthless.

The case has been designated for mediation in May.