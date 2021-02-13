Legacy Pines Golf Club in Mauldin to be sold, become 437-home subdivision

Another Greenville area golf course will soon become a subdivision.

The Legacy Pines Golf Club owned by the Hejaz Shrine Club on Ranch Road in Mauldin would become a 437-home subdivision if plans are approved by the Greenville County Subdivision Advisory Committee next week. The property is just more than a mile west of the interchange of Interstates 185 and 385.

The Greenville Shriners had considered selling the golf club in the rapidly developing area just outside the city limits of Mauldin since 2015. It instead leased the golf course to Anthony Anders, an Easley developer and former race car driver, giving him the option to buy the land when the club decided to sell, said Sherwood Kaiser, a spokesman for the civic club.

After a fire in May 2020 destroyed the clubhouse, the Shriners’ 200 members decided to sell rather than rebuild, Kaiser said. The property is under contract with Anders, he said. The Shriners haven’t yet decided on a new location, he said.

Anders wasn’t immediately available to comment.

The land is already zoned to allow the subdivision to be built on 203 acres that borders Ranch Road to the east and the Reedy River to the west. It will be called Green Pine Estates.

It would become the second golf course in the immediate vicinity to close in favor of more housing. Bonnie Brae Golf Club, which closed in 2019, is in the process of becoming a subdivision with 848 homes just up the road from Legacy Pines.

The city of Mauldin annexed the former Bonnie Brae course along Ashmore Bridge and Fork Shoals roads and the land is in the process of being cleared.

Just up the street on Ashmore Bridge Road, plans for another subdivision called Chestnut Ridge have also been filed. The planned subdivision would add 529 houses and 43 townhomes with entrances on Standing Springs Road and Quartz Circle, just off Ashmore Bridge Road. The city of Mauldin annexed part of the property in 2019 and the rest in late 2020.