Lawmakers pair MUSC and Bon Secours, plan emergency room in northern Greenville County

GREENVILLE — Area lawmakers pushed against Prisma Health as they unveiled a plan Feb. 15 to partner up the Medical University of South Carolina and Bon Secours St. Francis to fill what they described as an emergency care gap in northern Greenville County.

Nothing has been signed yet, but the president of Bon Secours St. Francis, Matt Caldwell, stood in downtown Greenville with MUSC’s chief system development and affiliations officer, Matt Severance, and 11 elected leaders — including Travelers Rest resident Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette — to announce the initiative.

Calling the loose group of lawmakers and health-system allies present the "North Greenville Emergency Services Work Group," Taylors-area Rep. Mike Burns said the goal is to establish a free-standing emergency room, which would require regulatory approval, and secure money to pay for it. The plan is to team Bon Secours medical staff with MUSC telehealth specialists.

"We've got a lot of depth in that regard," MUSC's Severance said.

The group did not yet have a site to announce for the emergency care center. It also did not yet have specific doctors and other medical personnel in mind to staff it. But all the key players are at the table, said Burns, who is leading the effort. He emceed the news conference from the main foyer at Greenville County Square to announce the initiative.

"It's a model for not only South Carolina, but it will be a model for the nation when we figure it out, and we are diligently working on it," Burns said.

The move comes three months after Prisma Health, citing low customer traffic, said it would close the emergency room at North Greenville Hospital in Travelers Rest permanently. A December update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control showed the closure of the North Greenville Hospital Emergency Department was effective Oct. 30, 2020, six days before the hospital system made the closure public.

The facility had been temporarily closed since April to open up room to care for the most severely ill COVID-19 patients in the area.

In an emailed statement to The Post and Courier, Prisma's chief clinical officer, Dr. C. Wendell James, said the system reviewed community use of the emergency room in Travelers Rest and determined "the overwhelming need" there was more primary care options. Most serious emergency care cases were already being redirected to Greenville Memorial Hospital in downtown Greenville, he wrote.

Prisma Health opened a new primary care clinic at the North Greenville campus this summer, the statement said.

"Our goal is to open a larger and more comprehensive multispecialty clinic in the former North Greenville ED facility, with as many as 12-16 providers, once the need for a dedicated facility for COVID patients subsides," James wrote. "Prisma Health is absolutely committed to the health and well-being of the citizens of North Greenville, and we are expanding access to primary and specialty care services needed by the people in this area."

The emergency room's closure has incensed local residents, said Joe Dill, Greenville County Councilman for that area. He said an ambulance ride downtown could take 40 minutes or more from areas of his district, which covers all of northern Greenville County, from the North Carolina state line to Furman University.

"I represent the poorest of the poor and the richest of the rich," Dill said, "and we have needs just like everybody else. For years, the hospital system has been trying to close our hospital in the northern part of the county."

Bon Secours' Caldwell said his system could staff a new emergency care center in northern Greenville County, and MUSC's nationally renowned telehealth program could "elevate" care. For the most acute cases, Caldwell said, patients could be transported to the St. Francis emergency room downtown.

"Telemedicine is not anything new," Caldwell said. "It's been around. But it really is being explored and has vaulted forward with the pandemic."

MUSC's Severance said his team is anxious to apply telehealth to a free-standing emergency department — something they haven't tried before.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

MUSC, which has a telehealth stroke network across South Carolina, is one of two federal recognized "Centers for Excellence" in telehealth in the nation. The Charleston-based health system has been building its telemedicine network and infrastructure for about a decade and has received significant help from the legislature in the way of money to grow.

"If you are in a remote setting like that, you need an efficient model, so using telehealth and having those providers backed up by university-trained, board-certified emergency physicians would be huge," Severance said.

Emergency care in rural settings has been in steady decline for years across the nation.

Burns said he approached multiple health systems for help after learning that Prisma would shut down the North Greenville Hospital emergency department and said Bon Secours and MUSC — which has a statewide mission to deliver care — stepped forward as well as Greenville County, whose council and administrator have pledged support. Five council members were at the Feb. 15 event, including the current and past council chairmen, Willis Meadows and Butch Kirven.

Burns said he had asked Prisma repeatedly since spring 2020 whether the closure would be permanent. He said he was reassured at least three times the hospital's emergency room would reopen.

"I understand how business works," Burns said at the Feb. 15 news conference of Prisma. "They are a private entity now, and they have to do what they have to do for the bottom line. But that created a big healthcare gap in northern Greenville County."

Dill and Burns were among a group of state and local lawmakers who four years ago opposed the merger of Greenville Health System with the Columbia-based Palmetto Health System. That merged entity became known as "Prisma Health" in 2019.

Before the merger, Greenville Health System was a public nonprofit with a board appointed by the state Legislature and a board president who oversaw operations at the hospital. Post-merger, the hospital system is a private nonprofit. The state-appointed hospital board — Greenville Health Authority — continues to exist as the owner of the buildings and properties out of which Prisma operates in Greenville. But it no longer has power over day-to-day operations at Prisma, and public access to financial information at the hospital system is severely limited.

Greenville Health System's two top executives — Dr. Spence Taylor, the system's former president, and Mike Riordan, the system's former CEO — left in 2019.

Rep. Garry Smith, another early opponent of the Prisma merger, told The Post and Courier that he has concerns about the quality of care in Greenville County long-term.

"When you look at what's happened with the closure of the facility in northern Greenville County, when you look at the cancer center that I went to the groundbreaking for out there that never happened, and when you look at what was promised at Marshall Pickens with the replacement of the mental health facility and that's not happening also, it gives me a great deal of concern," Smith said.

The Greenville News reported in January 2020 that Prisma's plans for a new psychiatric hospital and cancer center were on hold to "re-evaluate capital spending."

"I think when you ask people now if their healthcare is any better off, if they are any better off than they were two years ago, I think the answer you're going to get is, 'No,'" Smith said.

Post and Courier reporter Lauren Sausser contributed to this story.