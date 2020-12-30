Laurens Road plan may unlock the future for mass transit in Greenville County

Greenville County and numerous partners will explore what types of development along the Laurens Road corridor would be needed to support high-capacity mass transit.

The study is a first for the county and marks the beginning of an intensive effort to explore the feasibility of transit options in one of its fastest growing corridors.

The study also marks a shift for both Greenville and federal transit officials. Rather than trying to secure millions in funding through federal transportation grants to increase mass transit — which Greenlink, the joint city-county public transportation provider, had unsuccessfully tried multiple times — the county will study what land use and development levels are needed along the corridor to support different types of mass transit.

That information would better guide what types of transportation are actually feasible along the corridor, said Keith Brockington Greenville County’s transportation planning manager.

The year-long study will launch in January and focus on land uses along Laurens Road, from the boundary with the city of Greenville to Butler Road in Mauldin.

In late 2018, the county received $355,000 from the Federal Transit Administration’s Pilot Program for Transit-Oriented Development for the study. The county will provide a 20 percent match to the grant. It selected Kimley-Horn and Associates, a national design and planning consultant, as its contractor on the study.

“Transit-Oriented Development is a general term for land uses that are supportive of mass transit operations, typically focused on higher-capacity systems,” Brockington said.

But instead of looking at where the county could add bus rapid transit, light-rail or even autonomous vehicles or personal rapid transit, like podcars, the study will look at what land use and development could support those transportation types.

The study will factor in existing and planned development, like Verdae Development, the Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension and the Millennium Campus. It will look at what connections or spines could connect to nearby developments and how future transit options would integrate with the Swamp Rabbit Trail as it extends toward Mauldin.

The county is working with the cities of Greenville and Mauldin, as well as Greenlink and the Carolina’s Alliance for Innovation, a nonprofit that promotes innovation in transportation, infrastructure engineering and education to benefit economic development.

Fred Payne, a former Greenville County Councilman who is on the board of the innovation nonprofit, spearheaded the county’s application for the transit-oriented development grant.

While Payne has led a charge locally to build a fixed network of routes for autonomous podcars, this study won’t promote any specific type of mass transit. It will leave those public transportation decisions up to Greenlink, Brockington said.

As the county's sole public transit provider, Greenlink has a keen interest in the corridor study, said Nicole McAden, Greenlink's spokeswoman.

Greenlink currently serves Laurens Road through both direct service with Laurens Road and Simpsonville Connector routes, and ancillary service via its Nicholtown and Woodruff Connector routes.

"Future anticipated service—pending the availability of funds—would result in further connections between this corridor and the Woodruff Road area, Haywood Road area, and the City of Mauldin," and perhaps more routes, McAden said.

The study should put Greenville in a better position for success in its bids for larger infrastructure grants down the road to add higher-capacity transportation, he said. The study will also provide insights into how the county can continue to plan for higher-capacity transit in other corridors.