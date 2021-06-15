Latest contested plan for Pelham Road corner may hinge on Greenville County roads money

A Charlotte-based development company has returned to Greenville County with the latest attempt to develop a high-profile corner of Pelham and Hudson roads, this time to turn the lot into rental townhomes.

The developer, a resident and multiple members of County Council alluded in a public hearing to possible agreements that the county would purchase and conserve land nearby and pay more than $2.5 million in costs to upgrade the roads if the project is approved.

The project returned to the county stage three months after the county’s planning commission recommended denial of a similar project by the same developer, Lat Purser and Associates, Inc. The site is across from the Patewood Medical Campus.

Adam Purser said the company had revised its plan after speaking with homeowner’s groups and county officials. It now plans to build 130 townhouse-style apartments on the 11 acres. The developer previously proposed 190 apartments. The site’s current zoning, “R-20” residential, would allow about 20 single-family homes to be built.

Purser said he would commit to paying for $1 million in road and intersection improvements needed for the project, but said the total cost of road improvements would be close to $3.5 million.

When Councilman Dan Tripp asked who would pay for the rest, Purser said he was told the county would use $2 million of the $102 million it will receive from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to cover the remaining costs.

Resident Kayce Sams has led an effort by multiple neighborhoods along Pelham and Hudson roads opposed to the rezoning. She said Councilman Stan Tzouvelekas, who represents the area, told her that support for the project would hinge on the county’s approval of the road-improvement money and the purchase and conservation of property on the opposite corner of Pelham and Hudson roads, which is also owned by one of the sellers of the current site.

“We have had a commitment by Councilman Tzouvelekas that his vote will be tied to the $3-plus million for road improvements for the conservation easement on the 4 acres on northern Pelham,” Sams said. “So from a community perspective, we do believe that if you vote for this project you are committing funds for those road improvements and any funds needed for the conservation easement.”

Tripp questioned any agreements and said the project approval couldn’t be “bundled” with other actions by County Council that would require separate votes. He said the council isn’t in agreement on the rezoning or how to spend the coronavirus relief money on roads. The developer’s list of 19 road improvements at the intersection and along Pelham and Hudson roads would also need to pass muster with the state Department of Transportation and the local transportation study committee.

After the meeting, Tzouvelekas said he is not opposed to the project at this stage but would only support it if it received the infrastructure and land conservation improvements.

“It’s all got to come together for it to work,” he said. “If it doesn’t come together, it doesn’t come together.”

The newest iteration of a plan for the corner is proposed as a flexible review district that gives the county more authority over the site design, would reduce building heights to two stories, and reduce estimated car trips by 18.5 percent over the earlier version.

It comes after four prior attempts to build a pharmacy on the site were each rejected. The land is in a long bloc of properties along Pelham Road all zoned residential.

“We are very much opposed to rentals. We are very much opposed to multifamily,” Sams said. “We are making a sacrifice here. This is a 450 percent increase in current zoning. It will change the integrity of the neighborhood.”

The latest plan still would provide access at a traffic light on Country Squire Court, as well as right-in, right-out entrances and exits along Pelham and Hudson roads to prevent traffic from crossing the street.

Numerous residents who live on the small cul-de-sac of Country Squire Court attended the meeting to show their opposition. They estimated half of the daily trips from the new development would use the traffic light on their small county road.

“Our quality of life just doesn’t seem to matter anymore to anyone,” said Wally Zinck, who said the Country Squire Court community is just 20 houses.