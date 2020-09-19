Judson Mill project accelerates with $70M invested; more than half of site open by spring

A pair of North Carolina developers are accelerating the revitalization of the Judson Mill property west of Greenville and expect more than half of the 35-acre site to be developed by spring.

With about $70 million already pulled together in loans, federal and state tax credits and cash for apartments, and a commercial building on the site's southern end, investment could nearly triple as work continues in later phases on the northern end fronting Easley Bridge Road, according to the developers. It could also be a catalyst for revitalizing an economically depressed area within minutes of downtown Greenville.

"So far we are a $65 million to $75 million project, and before it's over with, we think it will be $150 million, $175 million project if we are successful with everything we have plans for," said Judson Mill development partner Thomas Taft Sr.

The investment and services it would bring to Judson, Taft said, would be "transformative" for the 900-home community, where the poverty rate is about 48 percent and median household income is $19,292, according to U.S. Census estimates.

Leading the project since its inception in 2017 has been Ken Reiter, who with equity partner Taft Family Ventures closed this week on $16.5 million of the $19 million needed to transform a 107,269-square-foot warehouse at the southeast corner of the property on Easley Bridge Road into a multi-use commercial space. Reiter's team has signed leases with nonprofit grocer Feed & Seed, indoor rock-climbing gym Rockoon, and a new live music venue called Cowboy Up. The YMCA of Greenville is also in talks to operate a gym in the building.

That deal this week comes on the heels of a $31 million construction loan the Judson team secured last January to renovate a separate building on the property's southwest corner into 204 apartments. That project will include a pool and courtyard, and residents will have access to the Y gym, Reiter said. Judson community residents will also be able to sign up for a gym membership at a discount, he added.

Both projects, Reiter said, will be finished in the first quarter of 2021.

"About 450,000 square feet will be under construction, completed in the first quarter of 2021," Reiter told The Post and Courier this week. "So we will have about ... 60 percent of the overall campus done. And then the other 40 will happen in phases in the future."

The former Judson Mill consists of five buildings and 800,000 square feet of floor space — at one time the largest textile operation under one roof in the country.

"It's a monster," said Taft, a former North Carolina state senator and head of the Taft family's development business based in Greenville, N.C. "You have to wrestle it to the ground to subdue it."

Judson Mill was still operating as a Milliken textile factory until five years ago. The Spartanburg-based textile giant announced the mill's closure in February 2015 and put it up for sale that summer. It took another two years before Reiter picked up the property under the moniker Judson Mill Ventures in fall 2017, buoyed by state and federal historic tax credits.

But development of the site stalled over the next three years as Reiter sought to secure a complex web of incentives that target economically depressed areas — known as New Market Tax Credits — and last year parted ways with his initial equity partner, Chicago-based Three Corners Development, led by Rob Ferrino.

"2019 is when we bought out Rob," Taft said. "We sort of revitalized it and did what we were supposed to. So it's pretty exciting."

Located just outside city limits, Judson consists largely of century-old mill homes on lots a quarter-acre or less, some empty and some occupied by trailers. Its narrow streets do not have sidewalks, and fewer than half of households have a broadband Internet connection.

The new apartments at Judson will be rented at market rates. At apartment complexes a mile away in downtown Greenville, "market rate" means $1,400 a month for a single bedroom. Judson's developers have not announced what their apartments will cost.

To qualify for federally backed New Market Tax Credits, Reiter said, his project had to demonstrate that it would benefit the existing community economically. Judson Mill, he said, will do that by drawing in organizations and businesses that would not under normal market conditions locate there.

"The real estate is really a means to an end," Reiter said. "The result is there is financing that makes it achievable for tenants like Feed & Seed, like the YMCA, like the rock climbing to make an investment in a disinvested area but still have the ability to be successful themselves from a financial perspective."

The Judson community is located within a food desert, as defined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Feed & Seed, a farm-to-table nonprofit that works with area growers to bring fresh food to school children and the homeless, will be opening its first permanent home in the Judson development. That and the YMCA opening a gym made the Judson project particularly attractive for the New Market Tax Credits, said Tammie Hawkins, president of CommunityWorks and a member of the advisory board for The Innovate Fund.

The Innovate Fund, based in Greenville, is a community development entity empowered by the U.S. Treasury to allocate the new market credits.

"We looked at the current state of the community in terms of low-income households and poverty levels," Hawkins said. "Also job data, unemployment and how will this project bring economic development or services to the community. There's no grocery store anywhere near there. Also, it will create jobs within the community."

Judson Mill, Reiter said, faced fierce competition.

"There's only about $3.5 billion of these (new market) credits for the whole country," Reiter said. "So to get $16.5 million into our little project right down the street from everybody, it's ... incredibly difficult."