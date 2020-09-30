Judge denies Spartanburg restaurant's first attempt to overturn McMaster's COVID orders

SPARTANBURG -- An initial attempt by a Spartanburg restaurant owner to overturn Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders declaring ongoing states of emergency across South Carolina failed to sway a circuit court judge.

But the overall case that seeks to nullify the governor’s orders is still under consideration and, if successful, could bring broad changes to regulations for bars and restaurants to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Neil Rodgers, longtime owner of burgers and beer dive bar Ike’s Korner Grille, sued McMaster and the state of South Carolina earlier this month seeking to overturn McMaster’s executive orders, saying the governor doesn’t have the authority to continue extending a state of emergency indefinitely.

McMaster is confident in the constitutionality of the measures put in place to help stop the spread of the virus, his office said last week.

The governor’s rules, which include restrictions on how bars and restaurants operate, forced Rodgers to close for a time, lay off longtime staffers, move to takeout only, and make his employees wear face masks when allowed to reopen.

Rodgers garnered headlines for defying the local and state rules requiring employees at restaurants to wear facemasks. In late August and early September, he received a warning and two tickets from the State Law Enforcement Division for failure to follow the governor’s restaurant restrictions, two additional tickets from the city of Spartanburg for the same violations and a letter from the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration division threatening an inspection if the restaurant didn’t respond that it was complying with the governor’s orders.

Rodgers sought immediate emergency action on a temporary restraining order against the governor’s regulations last week, which allowed the case to be reviewed by a judge based solely on Rodgers' word without due process given to McMaster’s legal team.

Rodgers told Seventh Circuit Judge J. Mark Hayes II in an affidavit that he faces a choice “between the devil and the deep blue sea.

“If I attempt to implement the governor’s orders my business will be crippled, will not operate profitably, and will quickly go bankrupt, taking me with it,” Rodgers said. “If I refuse to submit to the unlawful orders, the government will throw every agency it can muster at destroying my business, creating high-stakes litigation where I cannot get my day in court before the fines, tickets, inspections, attorney fees and other costs are crippling.”

Hayes denied the emergency order, saying he couldn’t evaluate the constitutionality of McMaster’s order based on just one side’s argument and Rodgers didn’t show immediate irreparable harm would be caused by not waiting for a full hearing.

A hearing has been tentatively scheduled for Oct. 5.

If successful, Rodgers lawsuit could threaten the ability of South Carolina voters to cast absentee ballots in the upcoming election because of the wording of a state law signed earlier this month, a Columbia attorney warned last week.

A one-time law change due to the coronavirus pandemic to allow all voters to cast absentee ballots is based on a state of emergency being in existence 45 days prior to the election Nov. 3. If the state of emergency is overturned, it could present a challenge to the absentee voting law, warned Chris Kenney, an attorney who is challenging the state’s voting laws before the state Supreme Court.