Judge allows Greenville sewer consolidation hearing to proceed, urges agreement on next steps

Greenville County can proceed with a public hearing County Council scheduled for Nov. 23 about its proposal to consolidate seven sewer districts into one.

A judge on Monday denied a motion filed by four sewer districts that are suing the county to delay the hearing.

After a three-hour court hearing that had been scheduled for 15 minutes, Circuit Court Judge Alexander Macauley said the county could proceed with its hearing but urged the county and the sewer special service districts to come to some joint agreement on moving ahead.

The council scheduled the hearing at its Nov. 3 meeting on Election Day, and said the meeting would be a hybrid with online and in-person participation due to the threat the coronavirus pandemic poses to constituents. It would be livestreamed to the public, according to county officials.

Four sewer districts objected and argued that the public hearing on the Monday of Thanksgiving week and with restrictions on crowd size and time to speak wouldn’t provide residents the “full opportunity” to be heard.

The county said the hearing would allow 30 minutes of speaking time each for those in favor of and opposed to its sewer consolidation plan. After the judge’s decision, County Council Chairman Butch Kirven said he believes the council will allow each side to be heard fully, even beyond the 30 minutes required.

Nothing about the court hearing Monday should obscure that the county has a serious sewer problem that needs to be addressed, Kirven said.

“It’s been going on quite a long time,” he said. “There’s a reason why we’re trying to do this and we’ve got to push forward because the problem’s not getting any better and it’s not ever going to be solved by the fragmented system that we’ve got trying to operate the sewer in Greenville County today.”

Rita Bolt Barker, an attorney representing two of the sewer districts, said they would continue to challenge at every step the county’s proposal to dissolve six sewer districts and combine them into Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict, or MetroConnects, which would run every sewer district in unincorporated areas of the county.

Sign up for our Greenville development newsletter. Get all the latest updates on the Upstate real estate market, more openings and closings, exclusive development news and more in your inbox each week. Email

Sign Up!

A study commissioned by MetroConnects last year found that sewer systems countywide need nearly $300 million in upgrades to repair leaking lines and upgrade capacity to meet demand. Many of those leaking lines are found in old textile mill villages that have outdated clay pipes or allow too much inflow of stormwater into the sewer system, the study found.

But representatives of those sewer districts have said that study’s estimates are overblown, that locally-elected sewer commissioners are best positioned to meet local sewer issues and that the county’s proposal would silence the voice of the public by replacing elected boards and commissions with an appointed board at MetroConnects.

Robert Childs, an attorney for Marietta Water and Sewer District, said the consolidation plan was “patently illegal.”

“All of those people who voted to elect those board members aren’t going to have a vote ever again,” Childs said.

The judge didn’t rule on the lawsuit itself and didn’t address the county’s motion to dismiss the case, which was also filed last week.

The public hearing will be held at 4 p.m., Nov. 23, inside council chambers at County Square. It will also be livestreamed on the county’s website. Separate public hearings will be held during the same meeting for five fire service public service districts that would be created to replace the fire and sewer districts currently in operation.

Those who wish to speak must sign up with the county clerk’s office by 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22.

More information on speaking or attending the public hearing can be found at greenvillecounty.org.