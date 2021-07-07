IT company brings 145 jobs to Mauldin, Nestlé expands in Cherokee: Business notes

Epsilon, Inc., a North Carolina-based information technology company, will expand its operations into Mauldin in August.

Greenville Area Development Corporation announced on July 6 a more than $2.6 million investment and 145 new jobs.

Headquartered in Weaverville, N.C., Epsilon's services include managed IT, technology support for customer employees and cybersecurity, among other functions. The company currently serves almost 100 customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense.

Epsilon's facility in the Upstate will be located at 86 Brookfield Oaks Drive, formerly home to the offices of Weber and Associates.

The company will open the Mauldin location in two phases.

In the first phase, the company will modify the existing building to accommodate 65 employees coming later this summer. Those employees will provide service desk support to its recently-awarded federal contract with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.

Phase 2 is anticipated to be completed by January 2022, with additional modifications to the building to begin early this fall, Director of Business Development Matt Fraser said. The changes made in the second phase will allow for the remaining 80 employees to further support the company’s U.S. Patent and Trademark office, as well as other government and commercial clients.

“Epsilon, Inc. looks forward to being a part of the growing business community here in the Upstate and to expand our support to regional and national clients from South Carolina,” Epsilon President Eric Oelschlaeger said in the announcement.

GADC President and CEO Mark Farris said the Upstate has begun to see more technology and cybersecurity companies move in. He pointed to the decision by data center company DC Blox to make Greenville the location of its fifth facility last year, with operations anticipated to begin this quarter.

“The reality is, Greenville is positioned well to attract both companies and the talent,” Farris said in an interview with The Post and Courier. “These companies, they go where the talent is, and I think that's a testament to Greenville’s workforce and the availability of that level of employee.”

Quick hits

Food and beverage company Nestlé USA announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County to include a new production line and the expansion of an existing one. The Gaffney facility produces frozen food entrees for Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine. The $100 million investment will create approximately 160 new jobs.

Anderson University and Spero Financial finalized a $1 million agreement on June 30, giving the federal credit union 25-year naming rights for the school's football field. In 2019, the university announced its goal to create an NCAA Division II football program. The school needs $6 million to launch the program. Philanthropist Melvin Younts gave the university $3 million to help with the program.

On the move

Personnel announcements from around the Upstate.

Clemson University engineering alumna and South Carolina native Vanessa Wyche has been selected to oversee the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center. According to The Post and Courier story, "Wyche had been deputy director of the 1,620-acre Houston hub starting in 2018 before being bumped up to acting director on May 3 and then director on June 30. She’s a 31-year veteran of the agency — and the first African American woman to lead a NASA center."

Bob Jones University alumni and former history faculty member Carl Abrams was one of 142 historians and professional observers to rank the former presidents on 10 characteristics of leadership in C-SPAN's fourth Historians Survey of Presidential Leadership.

was one of 142 historians and professional observers to rank the former presidents on 10 characteristics of leadership in C-SPAN's fourth Historians Survey of Presidential Leadership. Clemson University doctoral student Moses Namara will make MIT Technology Review's new global list of "35 Innovators Under 35," set to run online and in the magazine's July/August issue. Namara co-created academic programs for Black in AI, a nonprofit that looks to increase the presence of Black people in artificial intelligence.

will make MIT Technology Review's new global list of "35 Innovators Under 35," set to run online and in the magazine's July/August issue. Namara co-created academic programs for Black in AI, a nonprofit that looks to increase the presence of Black people in artificial intelligence. Greenville-based Cargo Agency, a marketing company that connects big brands with medium to small business customers, announced G.T. "Toby" Stansell as the new CEO. Previously, Stansell was a principal with Cherry Bekaert Digital Advisory.

The rundown

South Carolina business news you need to know.

Straight from the release

Announcements from businesses around the Upstate in their own words.

"BMW of North America on July 1, reported Q2 2021 sales of 96,561 BMW vehicles in the U.S., an 89.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year, and a 15 percent increase compared to the same time period in 2019. Through the first half of 2021, BMW brand sales have increased by 52.2 percent compared to the pandemic-affected totals of 2020, while outpacing 2019 totals by 8.9 percent." The Spartanburg County BMW plant employs approximately 11,000 workers. Read more about BMW of North America's sales performance here.

"Since 2000, Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Upstate South Carolina has been recognizing businesses who display an outstanding level of ethics and integrity in their everyday business dealings. These businesses generate a high level of trust among their employees, customers and communities. The nominations are officially open to all Upstate for-profit businesses, and the deadline to nominate a company is August 27, 2021." Individuals can nominate or apply for a Business of Integrity Award by following the embedded links and reviewing the eligibility requirements.

7-figure home sales

Recent million-dollar residential sales in the Upstate.

