International Women's Day: Meet 4 Greenville innovators growing unique businesses

Monday, March 8, is International Women's Day. Here are four female entrepreneurs growing unique businesses in Greenville.

Nika White, CEO of Nika White Consulting

Nika White was working in marketing in Greenville when she had an epiphany. Her ad agency had more than people and she could count on one hand those who looked like her.

“Why aren’t others who look like me taking advantage of what I see as a rewarding and fulfilling career path?” White said she asked herself.

Ad agencies serve clients whose consumers represent a diverse America, so White asked why they weren't diverse, too. She spoke with the CEO, who agreed and asked White to lead a diversity initiative at the company.

“I had to become really smart, really quick,” she said.

After finding her stride as a diversity expert, she charted her exit strategy and started her own firm, Nika White Consulting, four years ago. Her company includes six full-time employees and 15 consultant partners with different specialties. White said it is her calling.

“As a black female, I have directly experienced situations where I knew what it felt like to not fully belong somewhere and to not be given the full opportunity for success,” she said. “And I’ve seen that happen to others who look like me.”

Her firm provides professionally-trained diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) facilitators to companies. DEI consultants assess a company and lay out a strategic plan. Some companies already have plans and are looking for speakers or for educational training.

White said when she delivers her findings to a client, she tells them to receive the data as information, rather than right or wrong. The data represents an opportunity to improve, she said.

The summer of 2020 brought racial unrest across the U.S. after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. White said her firm was inundated with requests. She tries to see that as a positive result from a horrific event.

“People began to take steps toward normalizing conversations around race and there was an appetite from companies to understand the severity of the racial inequity crisis,” White said.

Chief diversity officer was the fastest-growing “chief” title in 2020, according to an analysis by LinkedIn’s Economic Graph team. Hiring grew about 84 percent as a proportion of C-suite hires in 2020 relative to the previous year.

Last summer’s focus on racial inequity also meant some opportunists entered the DEI space overnight, trying to take advantage of the sudden demand.

“We became more protective of our space because a lot of training goes into becoming a skilled DEI leader,” she said.

White said before starting her firm, she noticed many DEI firms weren’t effective at impacting procedures, policy and culture. They were just scratching the surface and she wanted to go deeper.

“You can’t sustain change if it’s surface level,” she said. “And I’m not surface level. I want to get to the crux of the matter to help guide clients through this complex issue and make a practical plan.”

Robyn Grable, CEO of Veterans Ascend

When veterans enter the civilian workforce, they often don't know how their skills translate to jobs. Robyn Grable said she was the perfect person to solve this problem.

“I was born to do this after serving in the Navy for six years and being in human resources,” she said. “I recognized the broken process in hiring mechanisms.”

Service members are assigned one job but learn so much more, she said. For example, those in the infantry focus on security but also learn logistics, equipment maintenance, supply and risk management. But job sites feed them a list of security jobs when some veterans want to do something different, she said.

Grable’s company, Veterans Ascend, uses technology to address the problem. Former military personnel can create a free profile on the site with their name, military branch, military occupation and past civilian jobs. The site determines the additional skills that come with each military job so it can match users to a range of employment.

The site is set up so that users don’t need to fill out applications. Companies looking for employees with military backgrounds pay a subscription to Veterans Ascend to be matched with the right people. The site is used by 7,000 military veterans and spouses, and works with more than 30 companies. Veterans Ascend was awarded the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Medallion Award in 2019.

Jobs found through the site are often in IT, cybersecurity, government contractors, construction, pharmaceutical and insurance, Grable said.

Veterans Ascend launched a partnership last year with SC Future Makers, a collaboration between the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, the South Carolina Department of Education, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and Tallo (formerly STEM Premier). SC Future Makers is paying for a subscription so its members can use the program to bring more veterans into manufacturing. So far, eight manufacturers are part of the pilot program.

South Carolina is home to more than 400,000 veterans, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Grable sees them as an asset to the state. That’s why she serves on the Veterans Employment Committee, headed up by the state’s Secretary of Veteran Affairs, William Grimsley. Their mission is to do everything they can to keep military service members in South Carolina.

“They leave with so many skills and have strong learning agility because 75 percent of their time is spent in training,” she said. “The barriers are where to find them, how to determine their skills and how to align them with the right job. That’s what we do.”

Brenda Wilton, CEO of Authored Apparel

Brenda Wilton knows firsthand the struggles of dressing in traditional clothing when you have limitations. In ninth grade she was diagnosed with scoliosis and had to wear a back brace. She couldn’t wear her normal clothing and was left with limited choices.

She also experienced this on the other side, as a caregiver. Her mother-in-law was blind, while her father had a hernia eruption that led to stomach removal.

“I saw the lack of dignity it brought and the loss of independence, and the physical and emotional challenges that brought,” Wilton said.

While getting her Master's degree in business administration at Clemson, Wilton decided to come up with a solution for people like her mother-in-law and father. She won first place in Clemson's inaugural EnterPrize Awards presented by CertusBank. She used the $20,000 prize to launch her idea into a company, Authored Apparel, in 2015.

Her clothing focuses on the aging population 60 and over, of which she considers herself a part. The clothing is easier to put on and fashionable but not trendy, she said. She didn’t want the clothing to go out of style because people who are over 60 don't always want to spend a lot on clothing. That’s why her pieces can be dressed up or down and work in multiple climates and settings, she said.

“I wanted the clothing to be ageless and timeless,” Wilton said.

Her first big project came when she was chosen for the Aging2.0 Academy Program, a year-long program for the top startups in aging and long-term care. The program connected her to Brookdale, the largest assisted living provider. She interviewed everyone from the executive director to the family members of those in Brookdale. This helped her with clothing designs.

“It was like being on the front line, getting to see up close and personal the difficulties aging people have with dressing,” she said.

Besides the general aging population, her clothing helps people with Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis and ALS — commonly know at Lou Gehrig's disease — as well as those who have had rotator cuff surgeries. The issues that come with dressing are difficult to understand until you experience it personally, she said.

For example, her designs take into account an older woman living alone who can’t reach behind to zip her dress and doesn’t have anyone to do it for her. Wilton has dresses that zip up on the sides. The dresses also take into account women who can’t stand for a long period of time and need to get dressed in a seated position, which lowers the risk of falling. She also has men’s polo shirts that have a zipper hidden in side seams.

The difficulties of getting dressed mean that some who are aging will stay in the same clothing for multiple days because it is easier.

“The reality is that every day we get up a day older and have to get dressed,” she said.

Wilton is a team of one right now, but that’s about to change. She was one of 10 startups chosen for the Techstars Future of Longevity accelerator in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company created by Melinda Gates. She got to pick five mentors and some are staying on to help her build the team. She is currently interviewing for key positions and recently signed with Red Antler, a branding firm, to help her create a clear marketing message.

“Our mission is for everyone to dress safely and with dignity and to prolong independence as long as possible,” she said.

Shelly Waite, Waite SLTS

Shelly Waite formerly served in the military, including aboard Air Force 2 as it transported The First Lady and dignitaries.

“It was so much fun,” she said. “It was amazing to see the other side of public leaders. The side where they’re wearing pajamas.”

She was honorably discharged because the military didn't allow openly gay, lesbian and bixsexual lifestyles at the time, based on the “Don’t Ask, don’t tell” policy, which was lrepealed in September 2011.

Waite had trouble finding work in the civilian world. She remembers being turned down for washing cars because she was overqualified. She felt depressed and alone.

That’s when she went back to what the military had instilled in her: the idea of service above self. She brainstormed ways to help her community and noticed a need for better cybersecurity, which she had experience in from the military.

Waite registered her cybersecurity business in January 2020 and connected with NEXT, local universities and local manufacturers. She got her first contract the same month. Two network groups — Professional Network Connections (PNC) and Thrive Tribe — helped her lay her business’ foundation, she said. She is currently working with K2Tech, an IT company in Columbia.

Waite thinks Greenville has the opportunity to be the country’s hub of innovative tech companies.

“I’ve traveled across the globe as a veteran but South Carolina truly stands out for their love and betterment of helping society,” she said.

COVID-19 brought networking challenges but it has also brought cybersecurity to the forefront for many companies, Waite said.

“Companies are realizing they’re not prepared for disasters like a pandemic and are now realizing the importance of also having good, proactive cybersecurity solutions,” she said.