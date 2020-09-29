You are the owner of this article.
Upstate business notes

Industrial park nears completion; North American Rescue expands; Papi's Tacos now in Easley

Access Point in Simpsonville

A rendering of Access Point industrial park in Simpsonville.

 Rendering courtesy Lee and Associates

The first phase of a new industrial park near the junction of Interstates 385 and 185 in Simpsonville is nearing completion, with a second phase in the works that will double the available square footage.

Access Point will be available for use in the second quarter of 2021 and is currently working on leasing with prospective tenants, according to a flyer from commercial real estate broker Lee and Associates of Greenville/Spartanburg. The developer is Hughes Commercial Properties, Inc. 

The property, located at 350 Old Laurens Road, will house multiple tenants in three main buildings. The first two are about 150,000 square feet each. The third building, planned for roughly 300,000 square feet, is now under construction, according to a video that accompanied the release.

The park is zoned I-1 Industrial. For more details, visit the Lee and Associates properties page and search for 'Access Point.'

Medical product expansions

Greer-based North American Rescue recently completed an expansion of its facilities in Greenville County, with the upgrade work completed by Greenville-based THS Constructors, according to a release from THS. The facility improvements included upgrades to an existing office building and "an additional 10,000 square feet (of) office space inside our current warehouse," according to James Carino, vice president of operations for North American Rescue.

North American Rescue, located at 35 Tedwall Court, provides medical products primarily for the military, law enforcement and emergency services.

Meanwhile, another local firm that supplies military-grade medical products, Tactical Medical Services, is expanding its facility in Anderson County. 

On the move

Six Upstate residents recently graduated from Leadership South Carolina, according to a release from the program, and were honored in a ceremony on Sept. 9 in Columbia. During the eight-month program, participants attended multi-day sessions around the state as well as at the Statehouse. The local graduates were: 

  • Amy Tinsley, executive director, South Carolina Automotive Council
  • Jalitha Moore, director of business engagement, OneSpartanburg
  • Linda Jameison, assistant vice president, Tri-County Community College
  • Todd Horne, vice president of business development, Clayton Construction
  • Kathryn Boucher, executive director, Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra 
  • Karen Albert, president, Practical Solutions for Public Safety

The rundown

Business news you need to read:

Papi's Tacos in Easley
Papi's Tacos opened its new Easley location on Sept. 22, 2020. It is located at 5284E Calhoun Memorial Highway.

Quick hits

  • Papi's Tacos opened its location in Easley on Sept. 22. The new spot is at 5284E Calhoun Memorial Highway, next to Ace Hardware and near the junction with East Main Street. The Greenville downtown location along the river remains unchanged, of course, with $2 taco Tuesdays remaining a regular fixture. 
  • Walmart, partnered with Clemson football coach Dabo Sweeney, recently donated $50,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina location in Williamston, located at 311 Alliance Parkway. The donation was timed for September, designated as Hunger Action Month, according to the release from Walmart. Second Harvest is based is Charlotte, N.C., and services 24 counties, including 10 in South Carolina.

Straight from the release

