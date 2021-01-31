In squeaker, 100-home development in Berea gains approval despite objections of neighbors

GREENVILLE — A sea change in the residential housing market toward significantly smaller lot sizes once again this week pitted an established Greenville neighborhood against a developer who says he is delivering what buyers want.

Residents of the 50-year-old Westcliffe subdivision in the Berea community northwest of Greenville rallied this week at a Greenville County Planning Commission meeting against a proposed dense subdivision on 19.7 acres within walking distance of Berea High School.

The project — called Lenhardt Townes — calls for 20 townhomes and 80 single-family homes on lots averaging a 10th of an acre, all of which will be clustered onto roughly 12 acres just off White Horse Road, also known as U.S. 25.

Lenhardt Townes passed, but just barely, and not before commissioners, project planners and angry members of the public weighing in via video conference wrangled with it for an hour.

Homebuyers are paying top dollar for density, developer Joey Beeson said, and Lenhardt Townes will increase property values in Berea.

John Hunt, a housing analyst with Atlanta-based MarketNsight, underscored that point last week when he told a group of Greenville-area home builders at a conference that the fastest growing trenches of the homebuying public are empty nesters and first-time buyers in the Millennial generation — both of which market data shows are looking for density.

"Density makes sense," Hunt said. "People are willing to live that way, unlike 15 years ago. But we have to innovate."

Lenhardt Townes' tiny lots, proposed sale prices of between $200,000 to $300,000 and a main entrance onto White Horse Road that puts motorists on a 10-minute drive to downtown Greenville place it squarely within what housing experts say is in high demand.

And sales trends show this type of housing is growing: In the Greenville area, fewer than 100 new "attached" housing units sold in 2015, Hunt said. In 2020, according to Hunt, sales of attached units exceeded 100 in every quarter — more than 500 for the year.

But Westcliffe residents, many of whom have lived in their Baby-Boom-generation community for decades, disagree, saying the key to value is half-acre lots like theirs. Jason Sizemore, president of the Westcliffe homeowners association, said at least four houses in his neighborhood have "sold quickly" on one- and two-acre lots recently.

Westcliffe resident Dave Stevenson, a former Greenville County Planning Commissioner, described Lenhardt Townes as a "glorified trailer park." Westcliffe homes, he said, were built in the days "before all this cheap nonsense."

Another longtime Westcliffe resident, Gwen Williams, pointed out the project's 38-foot-wide lots.

"My den is 28 feet long," she said.

They and other Westcliffe residents, many of their 2,000- to 3,000-square-foot homes nestled on half-acre lots along steep slopes overlooking Saluda Lake, focused most of their opposition on cut-through traffic they said the project could bring to the neighborhood. But White Horse Road's seven lanes, which have a capacity of 57,000 vehicles per day, currently carry just over 34,000 at the project site.

Originally proposed last fall, Lenhardt Townes was rejected by planning commissioners at the time over traffic concerns — the project will generate about 900 car trips a day — and because it did not match the "suburban edge" character that Greenville County's year-old comprehensive plan says is appropriate for this stretch of U.S. highway.

According to the comprehensive plan, "suburban edge" properties should have "zero to one" house per acre.

But on Wednesday, county planning staff pointed out that the wooded lot slated for Lenhardt Townes is already zoned for dense development, with its highway frontage designated "commercial" and the rest of the parcel zoned for apartments. A developer could legally build 324 apartments there. Rashida Jeffers-Campbell, the county's subdivision administrator, also said that newer subdivisions adjacent to Lenhardt Townes — Lenhardt Village and Lenhardt Creek — consist of single-family homes built five to an acre.

"What they are proposing is consistent with zoning on the books and development patterns in the area," Jeffers-Campbell said.

This means zoning on the Lenhardt Townes site — which allows up to 324 housing units — is out of sync with the comprehensive plan by a factor of 17. Staff this week did not explain how that happened, but the county is currently in the process of revising all its land development regulations to make them consistent across sometimes conflicting ordinances and rules.

Presented Wednesday with a new layout for the project, with a main entrance directly onto White Horse Road, five of the county's nine planning commissioners gave Lenhardt Townes an "aye" vote.

The four who said "no" included Metz Looper, a resident of Westcliffe since 1969, according to county records. His 1.5-acre lakefront home is valued at $205,000, records show.

Looper did not comment.

Perhaps exacerbating the Westcliffe community's skepticism of dense development are Berea's rapidly changing demographics and economic distress. The community's roughly 14,000-strong population was 75 percent white 20 years ago. It's now just over half white. Much of the surge in Greenville County's Hispanic population, meanwhile, is happening in Berea, where a quarter of residents now identify in this group, according to the U.S. Census. Stores along White Horse Road near Westcliffe display signs in English and Spanish.

And, according to U.S. Census reports, the median income in Berea is $37,125 compared to $60,351 for Greenville County as a whole. About a third of Berea's residents live in poverty, and median home values there ($114,900) are 40 percent lower than the county as a whole.

Westcliffe's homes typically sell for 70 percent more than the area's median value, according to sales records over the past year.

Across White Horse Road from Westcliffe's main entrance are a title loan business converted from a former Hardee’s and a budget truck rental business. A few blocks down is a funeral home that was the site of a double homicide three years ago.

District 19 County Councilman Willis Meadows, who represents the Berea community, said the Lenhardt Townes project could attract "low-income housing." Within a two-mile radius of the Lenhardt project, he said, 800 townhouses or apartments are currently being being proposed, "a tremendous amount to put in any neighborhood."

"District 19 has an overabundance of low-income housing," Meadows said. "We need to bring people in that have a higher income, try to raise this so that people that are there who see this will aspire to be what they are."

That existing homeowners are skeptical of dense development moving in, Hunt said, is typical across the country and is reflected in zoning laws that push larger lot sizes in an effort to encourage high-quality home construction and a solid tax base.

But, Hunt said, such zoning is based on thinking from 20 years ago.

Ashley Shockley, a homeowner on North Davis Drive whose backyard and side yard are contiguous with the Lenhardt Townes project site, said she welcomes Lenhardt Townes.

The homes in Lenhardt Townes will be "identical" to those in the "Attenborough" development that Beeson Development and construction partner Eastman Homes is building in Powdersville, said Kyle Jones, the property manager for Attenborough. Homeowner association fees there are about $130, he said.

In a letter Wednesday morning to the planning commission, Shockley referred to residents of Westcliffe as "elites." Lenhardt Townes, she wrote, would remove an undeveloped lot frequented by vagrants while also adding value to her property and the entire Berea area.

"It feels like politics has invaded the truth in this instance," Shockley wrote. "No one with an understanding of facts, both those involving the project as well as those involving the community can turn a blind eye and not wholeheartedly support Lenhardt Towns. We are literally begging for a project of this type."