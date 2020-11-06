Ice cream parlor to bring new life to historic cabin in downtown Mauldin

MAULDIN — An old Boy Scout cabin that has sat largely unused on the grounds of the Mauldin Cultural Center for more than a decade will soon become a yummy destination in this bedroom community of Greenville.

Restaurateur Dan Deas last week signed a lease with the city of Mauldin to open Pop's Cabin Creamery in the historic Gosnell Cabin at the center of Mauldin. It is the latest strategy by city leaders to create a sense of place and identity in Mauldin while also boosting economic development in the city of 28,000.

"I couldn't have done this myself," Deas said. "Mauldin made it so easy."

About 50 paces from the cabin, Mauldin last year completed a $650,000 renovation at the cultural center. The work was largely focused on the former elementary school's auditorium — a space that children in the 1950s used alternately as theater, basketball court and lunch room. With its vaulted ceiling and restored hardwood floor, the auditorium today is home to at least five productions a year that regularly sell out. The city plans to invest another $500,000 in the cultural center this coming spring as it converts the school's old kitchen into a lobby and reception room that opens out onto a terrace.

The arts, Mauldin Community Development Director Van Broad said, are never a money maker on their own. What they do, he said, is draw people into town and keep them coming back. They also spend their spare dollars on food, drink and even the occasional hotel room, keeping businesses like Deas' restaurant alive.

"For every ticket sold, two and half times that is returned to the local economy," Broad said.

A current children's theater production of "Moana" at the cultural center is selling tickets at $15 apiece. The city is on track to sell out all eight shows. The box office will be $15,000, which comes to $37,500 in economic impact. The city also expects to sell out all eight shows of its annual Christmas program. With five shows next year selling tickets at full post-COVID seating, the economic impact could be up to $371,000.

"Grandparents come to see the kids," Broad said. "And they stay in hotels."

The cultural center is part of Mauldin's larger 18-acre municipal campus at the crossroads of Butler Road and U.S. 276, called Main Street within city limits. This campus, complete with city hall, fire department and sports center, is the nearest thing to a downtown for Mauldin. Where other cities and towns in Greenville County have a town center, Mauldin — established in 1960, well into the age of the automobile — is better known for its strip malls and parking lots.

Business owners such as Deas are attracted to the city's business-friendly leadership, lower rents compared to Greenville and proximity to a quickly growing population. With new apartments and townhouses going up and multiple large-scale neighborhood annexations in recent years, Broad said Mauldin could soon hit 30,000 — a 30 percent increase over 10 years ago.

Still, the city leaders hold out hope that they can someday incorporate their municipal campus into a larger redeveloped, traditional downtown. For nearly a decade, the council and its administration has negotiated with urban designers and developers to build a walkable town center with multistory buildings and apartments. It came close last year when it entered negotiations with Michigan-based Contour Development Group, but that company has since turned its energy to developing mill properties near downtown Greenville.

The cabin that Deas' ice cream shop will occupy is in a quiet, gardenlike spot on the municipal campus. It is the regular foot traffic to the cultural center and the 18-by-25-foot cabin's charming backdrop that Deas said he is counting on when he opens March 1.

"These trees are perfect," he said, opening his arms to the soaring maple and oak trees in front of the cabin.

The city will win, too, Broad said. Deas is popular, hard-working and good at the food business. He will hire 10 to 12 part-time workers to help run the business. And the city will get some use out of a facility previously opened just twice a year for spring tours and Santa Claus.

The cabin is less than a mile from Deas' other business, the Low Country Shrimper, a seafood restaurant he launched five years ago.

Mayor Terry Merritt eats at the restaurant regularly, and Broad suggested Deas open his ice cream parlor at the cabin after he contacted the city about setting up a shop in his restaurant's parking lot. About three years ago, Mauldin worked with the Ice Cream Station in Simpsonville to open a location at the cabin, but the deal never came together.

"He's got a cash business, with no debt and he's survived," Merritt said of Deas.

Deas, 47, is originally from Florence, and his wife Samantha's family hails from Marion, S.C. He grew up fishing and shrimping.

"We fried and cooked whatever it was in the net," he said.

His path to the Upstate was through sports — he played ball at Spartanburg Methodist College. Before opening Low Country Shrimper, Deas worked in sports and therapeutic massage.

"Everybody talked about how they loved eating seafood when they were down there," he said. "I was shocked they didn't have restaurants like what we had at home."

Deas sources most of his ingredients locally, has seafood shipped in from Charleston three times a week, and the recipes are his family's. His mother-in-law, Sylvia, makes the yellow grits. The cornmeal comes from the Woodside Mill in Pelzer.

That cornmeal, Deas said, has taken his hush puppies "to a another level." Then there's the grits.

"He won't tell me what's in them," Merritt said. "I said, 'Don, here's what I'm tasting.' I named two of the ingredients."

"The last ingredient is love," Deas said.

True to form, Pop's Cabin Creamery will serve ice cream from the local Happy Cow Creamery, Deas said. He will also be serving "Sweet Puppies," his own deep-fried hush puppies made with corn meal and topped with a honey glaze and powdered sugar — like a Lowcountry beignet.

Deas was originally going to name the shop Mauldin Cabin Creamery, but Broad persuaded Deas to lean on his family's roots instead. Deas' wife, Samantha, grew up going to her grandfather Pop's grocery store and ice cream shop in Marion. James "Pop" Dorsey ran the business for decades as a place for anyone in town anyone in town — and many beyond — to gather. Pop's shop was just off U.S. 501 at the center of Marion, and it was a popular stopover for tourists headed to Myrtle Beach, just an hour away.

"I couldn’t believe the amount of people over the years who told me they stopped at his place," Deas said. "Black and white. How they found it, I do not know. I asked them questions, though, and they described it to a T."

Pop's shop put all four of his kids through college, Deas said. One of them, Deas' mother-in-law, Sylvi, Sylvia went on to join the faculty of Florence-Darlington Technical College in business administration.

Making grits is her retirement job.

"Once I got to speaking to Van, he said, 'You've got to call it Pop's,'" Deas said.

The Post and Courier asked Deas about opening a new business in the middle of a pandemic.

His lunch receipts at Low Country Shrimper have declined 60 percent since March. Call centers employing roughly 4,000 people within a mile of his restaurant have sent all their employees to work from home. Deas may never get that business back. Dinner business is down, too, but, he said, he is "not approaching the red line."

"When you start at a deficit every day, that's tough," he said.

He reiterated that the city's assistance has been critical. The cabin's lease does not start until March 1, but he will be able to start upfits within a couple weeks. His first six months will be rent-free.

He plans to build false walls within the cabin for his shop to avoid disturbing the historic structure, which includes an original 200-year-old fireplace. The cabin's hart-pine wall beams and plaster have settled in the 14 years since the structure was moved from an old Boy Scout camp near Travelers Rest. Sun shines through the walls, and the cedar-shingled roof is not entirely waterproof.

He keeps going and taking risks, he said, to show his two daughters, ages 18 and 21, how to build something of their own from the ground up. He waited until he was past 40 to launch a business.

"I want them to embrace this concept a lot sooner than I did," Deas said. "Even if it's not here, I want them to catch the bug of ownership."