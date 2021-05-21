'I don't give up': Mauldin's roadside market owner an institution in the Upstate

MAULDIN — On a warm May morning, Joel Ann Chandler works behind the Mauldin Open Air Market, hauling bales of tightly packed pine needles out of a tractor trailer and onto the flatbed of her friend's truck.

She is 70 years old but doesn't shy away from the labor. After more about four decades running the market, she's become an expert at stacking the bundles to maximize space and keep them from moving.

Chandler has many nicknames. JoJo. Peach Queen, her old CB radio handle. And, perhaps most fittingly, Ms. Mauldin.

"I've been called a lot of things. Lazy ain't never been one of them," she said with a smile as she stacked another block of pine needles in the back of the trailer.

Since she first started the Open Air Market in the early 1980s, Chandler and her business have become cornerstones of the Mauldin community. The roadside shop, at the corner of East Butler and Bridges roads, is open every day of the year except Christmas and serves a steady flow of locals and shoppers from around the Upstate.

Chandler seems to know them all by name and greets them warmly. She hugs, jokes with them, asks about their families.

"I'd rather come here than anywhere," said Trisha Phillips, a Conestee resident who has shopped at the market and brought produce there for about 10 or so years. "It's homey. She makes it homey."

Walking through the market, Chandler can point to any product and tell exactly where it came from. Milk from Happy Cow in Pelzer. Banana peppers from the Senn Brothers in West Columbia. A variety of honey from local farms.

Much of it comes from the Upstate. Every Monday and Friday, Chandler also rides in one of her three tractor trailers to load up on produce from Columbia.

She knows what her customers like and keeps the store well stocked. But she also tries to offer things they might not expect.

"I'm always on the lookout for something new and different," she said. "I've introduced people to a lot of different stuff that they've never even heard of before."

Chandler grew up on the expansive property across from her market and still lives there. Some of her first memories are working in her family's peach orchard.

When she first started the stand all those years ago it was little more than a collection of blue tarp, boards and chicken wire where she sold watermelons and tomatoes. But business took off almost immediately and she expanded quickly. She credits God, her customer service and the fresh produce for her success.

"We've got indoor plumbing now, we're uptown," she said, laughing.

Chandler sees the market as an extension of herself and with persistent effort it has flourished. But it has not come without its challenges. More than once through the years, South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to update the intersection have threatened to displace the business. Most recently, initial proposals for improvements to East Butler would have used a large piece of her property, which Chandler said would have forced her to close shop.

"They were basically trying to shut me down again," she said. "But I'm a fighter. I don't give up."

Each time, Chandler went on a letter writing campaign, sending her concerns to officials throughout SCDOT, from the director down. Each time, it worked.

Now, she said, people in the community come to her to ask for advice when they have issues with state or local agencies.

"I'll tell them what I've done," she said. "I can pass that along if it will help them in anyway. I'm willing to help anyone I can."

Chandler has spent her entire life so far on those parcels of land along East Butler and said she has no plans to leave. The people who walk through her doors every day in search of fresh produce, local preserves or a good conversation are her family. She wants to keep serving them any way she can and for as long as she can, she said.

"Mauldin is my town," she said. "And I care about what's going on in Mauldin."