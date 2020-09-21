Hundreds of affordable apartments pitched for Greenville County's west side

A Georgia developer plans to build hundreds of apartments on Greenville County’s west side that he says will rent well below the going market rate.

The two housing developments, which could bring up to 320 new units to the market, are a far cry from answering the needs of the more than 14,000 households in Greenville County that state researchers say are severely rent-burdened. But local officials have to push hard for the limited and competitive state and federal incentives that make affordable housing possible, Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant said.

"You've got a lot of red tape," Fant said.

The proposed plan comes amid an ongoing pandemic that has heightened housing insecurity across a community that was already struggling with a shortage of affordable housing. SC Housing has identified Greenville County as a "high-need area" for "safe, dependable and affordable housing," Christopher Winston, SC Housing's spokesman, wrote in an email to The Post and Courier. A 2019 housing needs assessment found that nearly one in four renters in the county paid more than half their monthly income on rent and utilities.

"That leaves more than 14,000 households as severely rent-burdened, as the average renter in Greenville County makes $14.22 per hour, but it costs $16.63 per hour to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment at HUD fair-market rent," Winston wrote.

Lead developer Thompson Kurrie, of Atlanta-based Hallmark Development Partners, said last week that one of the sites, about 15 acres off Pleasantburg Drive, is under contract. The other site he proposed for affordable housing is about eight acres in the Berea community on East Settlement Road just off White Horse Road. The apartment complexes, both on major thoroughfares, would be within minutes of downtown Greenville.

Neither has a bus stop but both have a Waffle House next door.

Last year, low-income housing tax credits administered by SC Housing, the state's housing agency for allocating federally backed incentives to developers, supported 839 affordable units statewide. These included 57 apartments at Renaissance Place, a community for residents over 55 off Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville, and another 46 apartments at Mauldin Center on East Butler Road. Together these communities will bring just over 100 subsidized units to Greenville County.

The two projects Kurrie pitched to county officials last week could provide three times that number.

He said one-room apartments would rent for $700 a month; two-bedroom apartments for $820 to $830; and three-bedroom apartments for $900.

"So this will be very nice units, you know, that normally under a market rate would probably cost you double that," Kurrie told Greenville County Council members at a Sept. 14 rezoning hearing. "These are for affordable housing for working people in Greenville, which that way they've got a solid place to live near town."

He said his goal is to match rent to what a household earning 60 percent of the county's average median income can comfortably pay. State experts say families paying more than half their income for rent and utilities are severely stressed financially. The ideal is to pay a third or less, they say.

The rental rates Kurrie pitched would be about a quarter of the total income that a two- to five-person household could afford.

The sliding scale for average median income in Greenville County starts at $57,400 for a household of two and is about $77,500 for a family of four. At 60 percent of AMI, a household of two earns $34,500 a year ($16 an hour). Income for a household of five at 60 percent AMI is about $46,500 a year ($20 an hour).

"When you build these projects, you get them with low-income housing tax credits, which reduces development costs," Fant said. "There are only so many vouchers that the state gives out. They try to spread them out across the state. We are fortunate to get them."

Kurrie, who was not available for comment to The Post and Courier, did not provide a timeline for the project during the Sept. 14 rezoning hearing, nor did he comment on how he would finance his projects.

He did tell county officials, however, that the cost per unit would be about $125,000. This brings total estimated spending on the pair of projects to between $35 million and $40 million.

Fant said Greenville-based Creative Builders would construct the apartments. The Post and Courier reached out to Creative Builders but did not hear back.

Kurrie's first step this month is to get the sites rezoned for multi-family residential. That process will take a few months.

He has not yet secured any incentives from SC Housing, according to Winston, but Kurrie has carried out multiple projects across the Southeast that have used them in the past. His company, Hallmark Development Partners, is part of a larger holding company that last year ranked 30th in the nation among affordable housing owners, according to the website Affordable Housing Finance. Hallmark owns five properties in South Carolina. This would be its first in Greenville County.