How GSP airport is utilizing CARES money, Greenville Triumph surges and Michelin donations

Dave Edwards, president and CEO of Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, spoke to members of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday during a virtual event, providing an update on the airport's efforts to maintain momentum in the midst of a massive drop in air travel.

In particular, Edwards discussed multiple ways GSP has utilized the $26 million in federal CARES Act funding it received to maintain its service and vendors.

One of the primary ways airports make money is by charging airlines a per-person enplanement fee. Prior to the pandemic, GSP's rate was $6.50 per passenger. Edwards said the airport has reduced that fee to $5.50, and buffered the difference with CARES funds, in order to remain competitive for the reduced number of flights by major airlines.

GSP is currently seeing 50 to 60 percent of its typical number of daily flights pre-pandemic but the flights are about half full on average, Edwards said.

The airport also dedicated about $6 million in funding to provide rent abatement for its concession tenants.

Overall, the airport will continue to experience a financial shortfall and reduced flights as the airline industry grapples with the fallout of the pandemic. Federal stimulus money for the airlines runs out on Oct. 1, at which point they can restructure. American, Delta and United — three of the five airlines that fly from GSP — have signaled they will reduce their workforce by thousands.

Edwards said he expects GSP to return to about 80 percent of typical passenger service by June 2021.

Sports is business, too

In case you haven't noticed, one professional sports team in town has been up and running with limited fans in the stands for weeks now.

And winning.

The Greenville Triumph, competing is USL League One, is atop the standings and seven points clear of second place with five games to play. For those unfamiliar with soccer, a lead of that size doesn't guarantee a place in the championship game but it does present quite a challenge to those chasing. The top two teams in the curtailed 2020 regular season will play for the championship. The Triumph made the final in its inaugural season in 2019, and look on pace to get a second chance at the title.

Meanwhile, the Greenville Drive minor league baseball team provided a bit of a financial update in the midst of a lost year. You can read the full story here.

Michelin outreach

Michelin donated 75 sets of mechatronics tools, designed by its advanced manufacturing team, to three Greenville County career centers.

According to a release from the company, the donation was in response to "an increased interest ... among high school students and a critical need for supplies."

Mechatronics is a field of engineering that combines electronics and mechanical disciplines, including robotics among many other applications. The centers receiving the tools are Donaldson, Golden Strip and J. Harley Bonds.

On the move

The rundown

Business news you need to read:

Quick hits

Arby's on Rutherford Street, between Buncombe Street and Stone Avenue next to the QT, is close to being complete. Finishing work is underway.

Greenville schools is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 5-7 p.m. The openings are for bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service workers. Hourly pay ranges from $10.43 to $19.06. The job fair is at Wade Hampton High School, 100 Pine Knoll Drive. More information is available the Greenville County Schools website.

Straight from the release

"Broadband Infrastructure Inc ... announced they have been awarded a major fiber optic buildout contract for $13.6 million with a major telecommunications company. This project will provide over 12,000 homes access to high-speed internet in the Midwestern United States." Read more about the Greer-based company here.

"The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) is seeking nominations for the 8th Annual Upstate Hospitality Awards." Here's how you can nominate.

