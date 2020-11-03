Hot chicken downtown; Project Ice Cube and other development mysteries; Furman donation

Chicken and beer? Check.

Prince's Hot Chicken Shack is coming to Yee-Haw Brewing in downtown Greenville on Nov. 12. Billed as the original Nashville hot chicken, Greenville will be its first location outside its hometown. It will be located inside of the remodeled and re-opening Yee-Haw location at 307 E. McBee Ave. in the old Keys building.

According to the company's public relations contact, most of the original Prince's menu will be available when the new location opens. Eventually they will offer the full menu.

Yee-Haw's upgraded facility includes more outdoor seating, a 21-foot by 14-foot video screen and new games. In addition to its own brews, it will also offer a selection of English-style ales from Asheville, N.C.-based Green Man Brewery, a move on the owners' part to collaborate in Yee-Haw's reopening after it closed at the onset of the pandemic.

Code word clearance

Greenville County Council will vote on a number of incentive agreements for as-yet-unnamed projects it’s trying to lure to Greenville.

One, codenamed Project Spruce, would bring 225 jobs and at least a $24 million investment to the county in the next five years as part of an incentive agreement that the county would use to charge a set fee rather than property taxes for 30 years. The company expects to invest as much as $30 million.

A second, Project Ice Cube, which would be located at the Augusta Grove industrial park at 1700 Old Grove Road, would add a $5 million investment over five years, according to an inducement agreement that would create a fee in lieu of taxes to last 20 years.

A third project, codenamed Project Red Bug, would also create a fee in lieu of taxes agreement, though no details on the project or its investment in the county have yet been released.

'Proper football'

Greenville's USL League One professional soccer team won the league title last week, albeit in an unexpected fashion.

The Triumph, in just their second year in business, clinched the top spot in the league by early October. The championship game was set for Greenville, but multiple members of the Union Omaha club were diagnosed with COVID-19 just a day before the game was to be played.

The league then awarded the title to the Triumph based on points per game during the regular season. A ceremony was held at Legacy Early College Field on Friday. The team is co-owned by Joe Erwin and William M. "Billy" Webster IV.

While league playoffs are a common aspect of soccer in America, most of the world's leagues are simply won at the end of the regular season by the team with the most accumulated points. Dallas Jaye, Greenville's goalkeeper, made that point on social media.

"Don't asterisk it. It's proper football in reality," Jaye wrote. "Top team in the table, all season long, gets the trophy. As it is all around the world. As it should be."

It was a rough week for the USL, which also saw the title game for its Championship division - the next division up from League One - canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The rundown

The Post and Courier's Emily Williams reports on the booming aerospace industry in South Carolina. About halfway through that story, you'll find that "when measuring the number of private sector aerospace firms, the Upstate comes out on top with 33 percent of firms in South Carolina compared to Charleston’s 21 percent."

Greenville's tourism industry has grown exponentially over the past two decades. The leader of that effort for the past 24 years is stepping down at the end of this year.

Reconstruction work has begun on the Babcock Building in Columbia, which was heavily damaged in a September fire. The former mental hospital is still expected to be turned into 200 apartments.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed two Charleston-area research sites to resume tests on a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

Quick hits

Larkin's Restaurants is partnering with Greenville County Schools to provide weekend backpack meals for students at nine elementary schools through at least Dec. 7. Euphoria Greenville is funding the effort. Meals will be prepared weekly for about 3,300 students, according to a news release. The schools involved in the program are AJ Whittenberg, Alexander, Armstrong, Berea, Cherrydale, Duncan Chapel, Hollis, Monaview and Thomas E. Kearns.

The music department of Furman University has received a $6.1 million pledge from Gordon and Sarah Herring. Both were members of the Furman Singers as students, graduating in 1965 and '66, respectively. The funds will establish the Herring Music Chair Endowment and the Herring Music Fellowship Fund, according to a school news release.

Back for more next week. Email your tips, releases and newsy bits to rgilchrest@postandcourier.com and amitchell@postandcourier.com.