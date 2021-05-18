Homebuilder cancels contentious plan for 500 homes on Old Grove Road in Greenville County

The company that proposed to build nearly 500 homes on a stretch of Old Grove Road has pulled out of the deal after Greenville County Council rejected a rezoning request and sent the matter back to the drawing board.

Greenville developer Phil Hughes wanted to sell 152 acres of land across from Grove Elementary School for a subdivision with what the developers said would be homes starting in the low-$200,000s built by national homebuilder Meritage Homes.

But after a contentious negotiation with council members who feared the project would lead to further gentrification of the area close to the Augusta Road corridor in west Greenville, the council decided in early May to recommend Hughes bring the rezoning request back to council as a flexible review district, which would give the council more control over the project.

The following Monday, May 11, Hughes sent an email to council members and informed them that the builder had pulled out of the deal.

“Thank you all for considering the requested rezoning on Old Grove Road. We appreciate the many efforts to work this out, however the builder has decided to cancel our contract,” Hughes wrote.

Hughes and Paul Luck, director of acquisitions for Meritage Homes, said after the council’s vote that they did not intend to seek rezoning as a flexible review district. Luck said it wasn’t an appropriate zoning for the site.

The development team offered a number of last-minute concessions that would have allowed 20 percent of the project to be sold separately as higher-density affordable housing. They said they would contribute more than $400,000 to road improvements and to add sidewalks along Old Grove Road, where Councilman Ennis Fant said residents sometimes have to walk in ditches to avoid traffic.

The property is located north of a developed industrial area along the Interstate 185 Southern Connector, and the road can be used as a cut-through to Interstate 85.

Fant, whose district includes one side of Old Grove Road, said he is not opposed to residential development at the site but wanted affordable housing that wouldn’t force existing residents out due to rising rent, home values or taxes.

By sending the matter back to the planning stages as a flexible review district, Fant said the council wanted to put a guarantee on some of the concessions offered by the developer. After the meeting, Hughes said he may just leave the site as industrial and attempt to develop it that way. It is located close to the county’s Augusta Grove Business Park.

Hughes declined to comment further about plans for the site.