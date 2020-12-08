Highway 153 extension opens in Easley to relieve US 123 traffic, expand business corridor

Long discussed, planned and pleaded for, the S.C. Highway 153 extension in Easley is open to traffic.

Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by state and local officials in opening the new road on Tuesday.

The 4.4-mile extension connects to the existing Highway 153 at its junction with U.S. 123. It then bends west to connect to Rolling Hills Circle, continues to Prince Perry Road, then turns north for a roughly two-mile stretch to Saluda Dam Road.

The connection provides alternate entries to, or a bypass around, a congested retail area where traffic frequently piles up on U.S. 123.

"This project has been a top priority of SCDOT and our local government partners," state Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said, mentioning traffic relief and economic development as the primary benefits.

The new road has three roundabouts. There are no traffic lights or stop signs, except at the intersection with Saluda Dam Road. It also has a multi-use path along the roadside from Prince Perry Road to Saluda Dam, and sidewalks and bike lanes between Prince Perry and Latham Road.

There are some apartments and homes near the route but McMaster and other officials expressed its intention as a commercial corridor.

The extension "is an example of the road to prosperity that South Carolina delivers for business," McMaster said. "This new roadway will open new opportunities for economic development in the Easley area."

The existing Highway 153 is an increasingly developed seven-mile stretch of mostly four-lane, divided road that connects to Interstates 85 and 185 in Powdersville.